'President Sharad Pawar' Will Turn Tide Against BJP, Says NCP Backing Shiv Sena's Call

Nationalist Congress Party leader Majeed Memon backed Sanjay Raut's suggestion of NCP chief Sharad Pawar's name as the Presidential candidate and said this move can yield positive results. Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Monday said that NCP chief Sharad Pawar's name should be considered by all political parties for the 2022 presidential election. Raut also claimed that by 2022, there will be enough numbers "on our side" to decide the presidential candidate.

Taking to his Twitter, Memon also stated this move to 'turn the tide' against BJP in the next Lok Sabha polls.

The move to muster support for Shri Sharad Pawar to be next Rashtrapati may yield positive results and will bring all non BJP forces closer by 2022. It will also turn the tide against BJP to be defeated in 2024 Lok Sabha polls. — Majeed Memon MP (@advmajeedmemon) January 6, 2020

Sharad Pawar played a focal role in stitching together the ideologically contrasting Maha Vikas Aghadhi. Talking to PTI, Raut said,

"Sharad Pawar is a senior leader of the country. I think his name should be considered by all political parties for the post of President, the election for which will be held in 2022."

Sharad Pawar also emerged victorious in acquiring the plumpest portfolios in the state. Sharad Pawar's NCP was allocated with--Home Ministry, Finance Ministry, Irrigation Department, Food & Supply among others. Governor of Maharashtra Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Sunday approved the allocation of portfolios as proposed by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

NCP portfolio list

Deputy Chief Minister, Ajit Pawar- Finance Minister

Anil Deshmukh- Home Ministry

Dhananjay Munde- Social Justice Department

Chhagan Bhujbal- Food & Civil Supplies

Jayant Patil- Irrigation Department

Nawab Malik- Minority Development, Skill Development and Entrepreneurship

