Shiv Sena's Priyanka Chaturvedi Takes A Dig At Vijayvargiya On 'Poha' Remark

Shiv Sena leader Priyanka Chaturvedi on Friday slammed BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya over his bizarre 'poha' comment earlier in the day. She took to Twitter and slammed his comment in the context of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). She said that all the arguments from 'Indori Poha' lovers should 'Rest in Peace'. She added that people will be called Bangladeshis and they won't even have to show the documents before getting the certificate.

A politician from Indore saying Poha eating labourers are Bangladeshis. RIP all argument from Indori poha lovers lest you be called Bangladeshis aur kaagaz bhi nahin dikhaane padenge certificate milne se pehle.

PS: Maharashtra kanda poha rocks! 🤭 — Priyanka Chaturvedi (@priyankac19) January 24, 2020

Vijayvargiya's bizarre statement

BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya on Friday, January 24, while speaking at a public meeting in Indore made a bizarre statement on suspecting the nationalities over the workers' eating habits. He said, "Construction labourers who worked at my house could be Bangladeshis because their eating habits are strange; they ate only 'poha'." This comes at a time when there is a huge uproar over the amended citizenship act in the country.

Read: "Respect for fighting daughter's fight": Priyanka Chaturvedi hails Nirbhaya's mother

The uproar over citizenship laws

Currently, there is unrest in the country pertaining to the citizenship law. Rallies against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) that first broke out in Assam, spread across the country. Violent protests have been witnessed in Uttar Pradesh, Assam, West Bengal, Gujarat, Karnataka, Bihar, Delhi, and Maharashtra. Several universities across the country witnessed clashes between the police and the students after the violence in Jamia Millia.

Read: BJP's Kailash Vijayvargiya threatens to "burn Indore" during a verbal spat with officials

The Citizenship Act was passed in the Lok Sabha on December 9 and then by the Rajya Sabha on December 11. The Act seeks to grant Indian citizenship to non-Muslim refugees from Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan.

Read: ECI asks Twitter to delete BJP leader Kapil Mishra's controversial 'India Vs Pak' tweet

Read: Sandeep Dikshit calls MNS 'Break-away group', dismisses claims of rift with Shiv Sena