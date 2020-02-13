Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Slams Yogi Adityanath-led UP Govt Over Women's Safety

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday slammed Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government over the increasing issue of the women's safety in the state. Taking it to Twitter, Gandhi also hit out at the BJP and alleged that the crime rate has increased since the party has come to power.

She wrote in Hindi: "There are shocking incidents against women every day in UP. A victim's father was murdered in Firozabad. A young girl was raped and murdered in Sitapur. Where is the government? Under the BJP, crimes against women have gone up but they are not even taking the responsibility."

यूपी में रोज महिलाओं के खिलाफ दिल दहला देने वाली घटनाएं हो रही हैं। फिरोजाबाद में पीड़िता के पिता की हत्या कर दी गई। सीतापुर में बच्ची का बलात्कार कर हत्या कर दी गई।



कहां है सरकार?



भाजपा राज में महिलाओं के खिलाफ अपराध का ग्राफ बढ़ा है मगर वे कोई जिम्मेदारी भी नहीं ले रहे। pic.twitter.com/CWvY6CY2hT — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) February 13, 2020

'Need for women empowerment awareness'

Meanwhile, UP CM on Wednesday, while addressing a women awareness programme organised by the state Women Commission at the Indira Gandhi Pratishthan, said that there is a need to make people aware of women empowerment and women's safety at the local level.

Speaking at the event, he had said, "The Women Commission should make people aware of the schemes related to women run by the government so that the women empowerment campaign can be taken to a new height." He further added that there should be no discrimination between boys and girls in the state.

Along with it, he added that the state government is in the process of forming 218 fast track courts in order to curb crime against women in the state.

Rahul Gandhi's Controversial remark

In an attempt to decry PM Modi for the offences against women in the country, earlier, Rahul Gandhi had labelled India as the 'rape capital' of the world. While addressing a public rally in Kerala's Wayanad, the senior Congress leader had said that the global nations are questioning India's ability to protect women. The statement had come amid an unfortunate upward trend in crimes against women, but the remark - and wordplay - involving a 'Rape In India' spin to 'Make In India' was heavily criticised.

(With ANI Inputs)