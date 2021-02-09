Punjab CM-appointed Montek Committee Backs Agri Reform; Captain Rejects Recommendations

Amid the ongoing farmers' protest against the Centre's 3 contentious farm laws, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh has rejected the recommendations made by the Montek Singh Ahluwalia-led Committee for agriculture reforms.

Montek Singh Ahluwalia is the chairman of an expert panel of 20 members, which was formed to aid economic recovery in Punjab after the COVID-19 lockdown. Ahluwalia is an Indian economist and civil servant who was the Deputy Chairman of the Planning Commission of India, a position which carried the rank of a Cabinet Minister under the UPA. In May 2014, he had tendered his resignation for this post following the impending end of the UPA-II regime at the Centre. Montek Singh was previously the first Director of the Independent Evaluation Office at the International Monetary Fund.

Rejecting the preliminary recommendations on the farming sector by Montek Singh Committee, Captain Amarinder Singh said, "I had made my and my government's stand clear. Anything that is not in farmers' interest or adds to their burden will not be implemented in Punjab till I am here."

Punjab CM: 'I have made my and my govt's stand clear'

The report containing recommendation by the committee was submitted to the Chief Minister with the title of "Transforming Punjab's agriculture". Sources further informed that the Montek Singh Ahluwalia Committee in its report had recommended amendments in APMC (Agricultural produce market committee) act.

While stating that Montek Committee is an expert group whose task is to make recommendations, Amarinder Singh said that his government's job is to accept or reject the recommendation made by experts. He said. "I know the ground reality and I know what's good for my farmers. I will not let their interests to be compromised at any cost." In any case. Montek Committee is yet to come out with its final report, the Punjab CM added. That the Punjab CM has had to dismiss the committee's recommendations is emblematic of the politics surrounding the farm laws. The Congress was in support of the same reforms in its 2019 election manifesto but has committed a volte-face now.

