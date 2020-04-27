Punjab CM Urges Centre To Allow State To Open Shops, Industries In Non-containment Zones

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Monday drew the Centre's attention to the critical needs of the State in the light of the unprecedented crisis and lockdown. He urged the Union Home Minister to allow the opening of small shops, businesses and industries in all areas except the containment zones, with full compliance of COVID prevention measures.

In a letter sent to Amit Shah, in response to the Centre's request for a written submission of issues faced by the state, the Chief Minister has highlighted the pending issues that need the urgent attention of the government of India for reference and follow up.

Earlier, Amarinder Singh in his letter had pointed out that the states are reeling under the impact of shrinking revenues and heightened requirements of welfare and healthcare due to the pandemic. He mentioned the urgent need to request the government of India to give a special three-month COVID revenue grant with the flexibility to states in spending as per local conditions.

Other pending issues cited by the Chief Minister include a bonus to farmers for staggered purchase of wheat, as well as direct cash assistance to daily industrial and agricultural labour, including the migrant labour, an official statement said. He also reiterated the state's demand for assistance to MSMEs and power generation and distribution companies by way of interest subvention, deferment of loans by commercial banks and reduction in GST on coal.

Punjab seeks Rs 3,000 Cr interim compensation

The Punjab government has also sought from the Centre an interim compensation of Rs 3,000 crore for the month of April in view of "alarming resource gap" and also demanded permission for sale of liquor to mobilise excise revenue.

Pointing to the alarming resource gap between the state's anticipated receipts and committed expenditure, Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Tuesday demanded interim compensation to the tune of Rs 3,000 crore for the month of April on account of the COVID-19 national disaster, said a government statement.

In a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, the chief minister also asked for expediting the release of the state's GST arrears of Rs 4,400 crore for the last four months, to help overcome resource constraint.

