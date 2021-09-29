Punjab Congress Crisis: Udit Raj Claims 'Dalit CM' Channi Is Sidhu's Reason For Rebellion

After Navjot Singh Sidhu tendered his resignation as the PPCC chief 72 days after assuming the post, Congress spokesperson Udit Raj lashed out at the leader, claiming that the appointment of 'Dalit CM' Charanjit Singh Channi could have been the cause of the rebellion. From making him a Minister to elevating him to the post of the PPCC President, Udit Raj remarked that the Congress had done everything for Navjot Singh Sidhu and had even fulfilled his wish to remove Captain Amarinder Singh from the post.

Previously, it had been reported that Sidhu and his loyalists had urged for the appointment of a 'Jatt-Sikh' as the CM. A day before Channi was finalised, Sidhu had promoted his name for the CM during a late-night meeting between Punjab Congress in-charge Harish Rawat and central observers. Sources had revealed that Sidhu and his camp wanted the chief minister's face to be from the Jatt Sikh community and even contacted Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to peddle the demand. However, the high command went with Charanjit Singh Channi, the first Dalit CM of Punjab.

What Congress hasn’t done for Navjot Siddhu? Made him Minsiter & PPCC president, fulfilled his wish to remove Capt Amrender from CM and Channi was also his choice . May be a dalit CM was the cause. @INCIndia — Dr. Udit Raj (@Dr_Uditraj) September 29, 2021

Punjab Congress Crisis: Sidhu resigns

In a big blow to Congress, Navjot Sidhu announced his resignation as the PPCC chief on Tuesday citing that "the collapse of a man's character stems from the compromise corner". Even as speculations surround his resignation, sources have told Republic TV that one of the main reasons for the move is the induction of Kapurthala legislator Rana Gurjeet Singh in the Punjab Cabinet. Moreover, the ex-cricketer was believed to be miffed with the allocation of the Home Department to Deputy CM Sukhjinder Randhawa whom he opposed as the CM face and the recent appointments of the acting police chief and the state advocate general.

Efforts are underway to placate Sidhu with the possibility of Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra talking to him. On the other hand, reports of Congress mulling a new Punjab Congress president have also emerged. Lok Sabha MP Ravneet Singh Bittu and MLA Kuljit Singh Nagra are reportedly in the race for this role.