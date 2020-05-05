SC Dismisses Mahua Moitra's Petition Challenging Exclusion Of CM Relief Funds From CSR

Supreme Court of India refused to consider a petition filed by the All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) Mahua Moitra which challenged the validity of the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) circular excluding Chief Ministers from the purview of the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR).

Moitra's petition rejected

The petition read, "The contribution to PM relief fund or any other fund set up for socio-economic comes under CSR. It cannot come under schedule 8 at all. Can fall under schedule 12 because it doesn't cover the subjects enlisted under schedule 8. This fund is not meant for socio-economic development"

The Supreme Court stated that there was no aggrieved party before the Court and that the issue should be raised in the Parliament. The bench, consisting Justices Ashok Bhushan, Sanjay Kishan Kaul, and BR Gavai stated that the SC can agree that the fund might not be for socio-economic reasons but the benefits of it can be considered in the Parliament.

PM Cares is a public charitable trust under the name of ‘Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund’ (PM CARES Fund)’.

(With agency inputs)