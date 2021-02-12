'Ties With India Most Imp Of This Century': UK Govt Upholds Farm Row As India's Business

The British government said on Thursday that India's agriculture reforms is a domestic policy issue but the UK will continue to closely follow the ongoing farmers' protest in the country.

"We will continue to champion human rights globally, and having the chairmanship of the UN Security Council this month is a part of that," Leader of the House of Commons, Jacob Rees-Mogg, informed the British Parliament.

Rees-Mogg was responding to Punjab-origin British Labour Party MP Tanmanjeet Singh Dhesi, who sought a debate in the UK Parliament on the safety of farmer protesters and the freedom of press in India.

Over 100,000, incredibly from all 650 #UK constituencies (inc 3K+ from Slough), signed online petition;

adding to 100+ MPs who wrote to PM.



Given arrests of journalists and activists like #NodeepKaur, need Parliament debate ASAP on #FarmersProtest -largest protest on the planet. pic.twitter.com/E88c1pHqdw — Tanmanjeet Singh Dhesi MP (@TanDhesi) February 11, 2021

READ | UK's Bob Blackman Backs Farm Laws Says, 'farmers Used As Pawns, Protest Not Driven By Them'

During the Business Hour Questions, Dhesi said, "Currently, the largest protest on the planet, the peaceful farmers' protest in India has been ongoing for months now. Given our serious anxieties, more than 100 honourable Members signed a letter to the Prime Minister seeking his intervention." He noted that over 1,00,000 constituents, from all the 650 UK constituencies, have signed an online petition regarding the farmers' movement in India.

"Given those facts, and given the arrest of journalists, peaceful protesters and human rights activists such as Nodeep Kaur, who has allegedly been tortured and endured sexual assault while in police custody, will the Leader of the House please facilitate a debate on this important matter at the earliest opportunity, just as we debated a petition in this Chamber last week?" Dhesi asked.

READ | UK Parliament Might Debate On Farmers Stir As E-petition Attracts Thousands Of Signatures

"Strongest possible relations with India"

Replying to the Labour Party MP, Rees-Mogg said, "The right to peaceful protest is a fundamental one, along with freedom of speech and internet freedom. India is a very proud democracy and a country with which we have the strongest possible relations. I happen to think that over the next century our relationship with India may well be our most important relationship with any country in the world."

READ | After Rihanna & Greta, Comedian Trevor Noah Covers farmers' Protest On 'The Daily Show'

He said, "As India is our friend, it is only right that we make representations when we think that things are not happening in the interests of the reputation of the country. The Foreign Secretary discussed the farmers' protest with his Indian counterpart in December.

"The UK government will continue to follow the farmers' protest closely. Agricultural reform is a domestic policy issue for India. We will continue to champion human rights globally, and having the chairmanship of the UN Security Council this month is a part of that."

Nodeep Kaur, a 23-year-old labour rights activist, was arrested by the police along with others on January 12 during the farmers' protests. She has been charged under Section 307 (attempt to murder) and extortion.

READ | YouTube Takes Down Song On Farmers' Protest After 'legal Complaint From Government'