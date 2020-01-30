'100% We'll Win': Rahul Gandhi Compares PM Modi To Godse On Mahatma's Death Anniversary

Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Thursday, January 30, attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi while addressing the 'Save the Constitution' March in Wayanad's Kalpetta district. Drawing parallels to Godse and PM Modi, he said,

"An ignorant man, an uninformed man, is trying to challenge this idea. He is so full of hatred and anger, that he cannot understand what India's strength is. Nathuram Godse and Narendra Modi believe in the same ideology. There is no difference, except Narendra Modi does not have the guts to say that he does not believe in Nathuram Godse." He further slammed PM Modi and said, "He (Godse) loved no one, he cared for nobody, he believed in nobody. That is the same with our Prime Minister. He only loves himself. He only believes in himself. He is not interested in listening to the billions of voices in the country. The same way we fought the ideology of Nathuram Godse, we will fight the ideology of this man. And, I tell you that 100 per cent, we are going to win."

Congress' 'Godse' attack on the economy

Last year in November, Congress leader Randeep Surjewala had slammed the Modi government after the drop in the GDP growth rate and said, "Failed Modinomics and a Pakoda economic vision has sunk Indian economy into deep economic recession."

Taking to Twitter and referencing the ongoing controversy over Sadhvi Pragya's remarks on Nathuram Godse, the Congress leader had further said:

"The BJP is celebrating because their understanding of GDP (Godse Divisive Politics) suggests double-digit growth levels."

In the figures that were released by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI), India's second-quarter GDP growth number stood at 4.5%. The previous Q1 GDP growth rate was at 5%.

Mahatma Gandhi's death anniversary

The Congress leader's remarks come on the day when Mahatma Gandhi was assassinated by Nathuram Godse on January 30, 1948, at the age of 78. Godse was found guilty and was executed in 1949.

