Rahul Gandhi Repeats 'Rape Capital' Remark, Contrasts Modi's India With 'erstwhile' Pak

Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday while addressing a 'Yuva Aakrosh' rally in Jaipur, repeated the 'Rape Capital' remark for which he has received a lot of flak earlier. He also slammed the central government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He repeated, "Today, India is considered as the rape capital of the world."

Speaking at the rally, he said, "The reputation and image that India had in the world was that it is a country of brotherhood, love and unity, while Pakistan was known for hatred and divisiveness. This image of India has been damaged by Narendra Modi."

On Unemployment

The Congress leader slammed PM Modi for not addressing the issue of unemployment. He said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi had promised two crore jobs, but last year our youth lost one crore jobs. Wherever the Prime Minister goes he talks of the Citizenship Amendment Act, National Register of Citizens but the biggest issue of unemployment is not mentioned. The Prime Minister does not even speak a word on it." He added that the Centre's policies have destroyed the youths' potential.

Read: Bhima Koregaon: Rahul Gandhi slams case transfer, says 'NIA can't erase resistance'

Rahul Gandhi slams PM Modi over economy

Attacking PM Modi over the slowing economy, the Congress leader claimed that the Prime Minister has "no knowledge" of the economy. He said, "During the UPA, India grew at 9 per cent. The entire world was looking towards us. Today, you have different parameters to measure GDP and you have a 5 per cent rate. If you use old parameters, then India is growing at just 2.5 per cent. The Prime Minister probably has not studied or understood economics."

He added that "A person who can go for demonetisation, ask an eight-year-old and he would tell you that notebandi did more harm than good."

Read: Jaipur school cancels all classes to attend Rahul Gandhi's 'Yuva Aakrosh' rally on Jan 28

Rahul Gandhi's earlier statement

In an attempt to decry PM Modi for the offences against women in the country, Rahul Gandhi had labelled India as the 'rape capital' of the world. Addressing a public rally in Kerala's Wayanad, the senior Congress said that the global nations are questioning India's ability to protect women. The statement had come amid an unfortunate upward trend in crimes against women, but the remark - and wordplay - involving a 'Rape In India' spin to 'Make In India' was heavily criticised.

Read: BJP startled by Congress admitting to arm-twisting Shiv Sena, getting written 'surrender'

Read: 'Ask an 8-year-old if demonetisation benefited you or harmed you?': Rahul Gandhi

(WITH ANI INPUTS)