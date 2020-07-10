'Allow fact-finding Mission To Probe Chinese Incursion In Ladakh': Rahul Gandhi To Centre

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday asked the Modi government to allow an independent fact-finding mission to "identify incursion, intrusion, and encroachment" by China in Ladakh. In his latest attempt to corner the Centre over the handling of the border tensions with Beijing at the Line of Actual Control, Gandhi said the government must listen to Army veterans and inform the country of the steps taken to "ensure no more Indian territory is taken by China".

The Wayanad MP made his demands with reference to a news report that said as many as 144 veterans of the Indian Armed Forces have written a joint statement on the situation at the border with China in Ladakh, drawing attention to the failure in the “political, civil and military establishments” that led to the continued swirl of rumours on the issue and the loss of 20 soldiers’ lives at Galwan Valley on June 15.

READ | Rahul Gandhi Urges Cancellation Of Final Year Exams, Calls UGC's Sept Plan 'unfair'

READ | Rahul Gandhi Breaks Silence On Vikas Dubey Encounter; Mulls 'how Many Answers...'

Congress' repeated attacks

Congress has been continuously attacking the Centre asking whether the Chinese have occupied any Indian territory. Rahul Gandhi even went on to say that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has "surrendered" to Chinese aggression, making a series of attacks along these lines and accusing the Prime Minister of lying to the people of India. Even as questions have been raised on Congress for signing a suspicious MoU with the Chinese Communist Party and receiving funding from Chinese Embassy in the past, Congress has raised allegations of BJP-RSS having connections with Chinese Communist Party.

Last week, after Modi's visit to Ladakh, Rahul Gandhi had warned the Central government about continuous Chinese intrusion in Ladakh. Maintaining that 'Patriotic Ladakhis are screaming a warning', Gandhi asked the Centre to listen to their continuous voices against PLA intrusion on Indian land.

READ | Rahul Gandhi Warns Centre Over 'continuous Chinese Intrusion', Says 'Listen To Ladakhi

READ | Post-announcement Of Probe Into Cong-linked Trusts, Rahul Takes On PM Over 'intimidation'