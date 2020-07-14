Rajasthan's Pali District Cong President Quits Over Sachin Pilot's 'undemocratic Removal'

In another jolt to the Rajasthan Congress, the party's district President of Pali, Chunnilal Chadwas tendered his resignation on Tuesday. The President stated that he has been hurt by the 'undemocratic removal' of Sachin Pilot as state unit chief. Chadwas held the post for five years before he resigned as the Pali district President.

Earlier in the day, National Students Union of India (NSUI) President Abhimanyu Poonia resigned from his post to express soldiarity with the former Deputy Chief Minister. Along with Poonia, NSUI's Shivprakash Gurjar also tendered his resignation and stated that he will support Sachin Pilot 'until his last breath.' Meanwhile, the Congress' entire Dausa unit had also resigned shortly after Pilot was sacked as Gehlot's deputy.

Sachin Pilot sacked

Following the emerging cracks within the Rajasthan Congress leadership, Ashok Gehlot on Monday sacked Sachin Pilot as Deputy Chief Minister of Rajasthan, as well as the chief of the Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee (RPCC), taking disciplinary action against its long-time leader following his failure to attend the second CLP meeting in Jaipur.

Apart from Pilot, two other cabinet ministers will be sacked from the party itself after they decided to stay back with Pilot and give the CLP meet a miss, which was seen as Congress' last-ditch attempt to mend fences with the miffed leader and his faction.

Sources have reported that Sachin Pilot has made it clear to the BJP, that if he were to join the party, he would want to take the lead as the Rajasthan Government's Chief Minister. Pilot's demand may meet an impasse since the Rajasthan BJP has some top brass and seasoned leaders like Vasundhara Raje, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and Om Birla, who would be considered as top candidates to lead the state if BJP were to form a government in Rajasthan.

