TMC Minister Rajib Banerjee Once Again Dissents; Says 'Not Allowed To Work For People'

Yet again speaking against the Trinamool government, Bengal Minister for Forest Affairs Rajib Banerjee on Saturday, alleged that people in TMC were not letting him 'work for the people'. Banerjee took to Facebook to dissent against the Trinamool, stating the senior leaders have not paid heed to his concerns. Banerjee had previously dissented against the Trinamool party and also attended Suvendu Adhikari's meeting before joining BJP.

Banerjee: 'Stopped from working for people'

In a Facebook live session today, Banerjee claimed, "I feel very bad when the Youth is not getting jobs and education in West Bengal and cant support their families. I was stopped to do work for the people. When I was called by the senior Party leaders earlier, I informed them about my displeasure but they have not yet heard. I have not been doing it just during the times of election, even in past I have spoken against the injustice." After his session, he further said that he had said what he wanted in that video, not wanting to add more.

Rajib Banerjee miffed

Previously, prior to Suvendu's exit, Banerjee had openly said that loyal party workers in TMC are being "overlooked". He later reiterated that those working in the interest of people and hardworking are not getting due importance in Mamata Banerjee-ruled Trinamool Congress. Though Rajib maintained that he is with the Trinamool Congress and has not quit the state cabinet, he also said that he won't share with the media whether he had any talks with the party in recent times.

Later, even Saumitra Khan claimed that either TMC leader Arup Roy or Minister Rajib Banerjee is likely to join BJP. Banerjee has skipped several cabinet meetings and was incommunicado even as TMC leaders tried contacting him. Trinamool recently saw the exit of Suvendu Adhikari along with 6 MLAs, 1 MP, and 16 other grassroots leaders - who joined BJP and has now been fielded in the saffron party's political campaign. Later Adhikari's two brothers joined BJP, while his father has been removed from his party post.

The saffron party is gearing for a tough battle in Bengal - aiming to attain more than 200 seats, while not fielding a CM face yet. The BJP had already politically divided Bengal into five parts - North Bengal, Rath Bang (South Western District), Nabadwip, Medinipur and Kolkata, handpicking Shivprakash, Sunil Deodhar, Dushyant Gautam, Bhikubhai Dalsania, Ravindra Raju, Vinod Sonkar, Harish Dwivedi to ta work on booth levels in these regions. With over 65,000 booth committees and 14,000 Shakti Kendra constituted, the BJP has appointed five veterans as central observers - with the final call to be taken by Amit Shah. Both Shah and Nadda have already visited Bengal multiple times in the past few months.

