Rajinikanth To Restart Party? RMM Functionary Reveals Party Meeting With 'Thalaivar' Soon

In the latest development, Rajini Makkal Mandram (RMM) Kanyakumari district Dy Secy RS Rajan indicated the possibility of Superstar Rajinikanth restarting the party, citing that he was invited to a meeting of the higher authorities of the party in the near future. Rajinikanth, who had earlier announced that he would formally launch his party at the end of 2020, decided to withdraw from taking the political plunge earlier this year owing to health issues. In a letter penned by Rajan, the RMM functionary claimed that he was shocked to learn about Rajini's exit from the political arena even before his entry, but was looking forward to a meeting with other members of the party in the future where Rajinikanth is expected to make a decision on restarting the party.

Earlier, Rajinikanth's political advisor Tamilaruvi Manian announced his return to politics after vowing to never return. Rajan in his letter has said that he had heard from Manian and others about Rajinikanth's plan to rethink his entry into politics and talks of the Superstar making the announcement on 14 or 15 February. Further, Rajan goes on to claim that he did not believe that such an announcement was due in the future but goes on to establish that he has been invited for a meeting with the party functionaries set to be chaired by Rajinikanth.

READ | Rajinikanth Aide Arjunamurthy To Launch Own Party For Tamil Nadu Polls; Seeks Blessings

The RMM functionary went on to reveal that he had been working on setting up RMM branches in districts across Tamil Nadu and that millions of Rajinikanth fans were in touch with him since the superstar's announcement on taking the political plunge. Rajan noted that the intention was to invite Rajinikanth to assume the position as the party's leader so that he could guide the outfit. The RMM district Dy Secy also hit out at the DMK and the AIADMK for their corrupt practices and claimed that Rajinikanth too held the same view.

"I too was shocked by his decision to not enter politics. I had also announced that the party would be started in the name of President Rajinikanth. After seeing that announcement, millions of Rajini fans from all over Tamil Nadu kept in touch with me. I have been working on setting up branches in every district. The intention was to get the leader to come to this post and guide us when he changed his mind but now the leadership has contacted me directly and said that the leader is in consultation about starting the party again and will make a good decision soon. I look forward to that day", RS Rajan's statement read.

READ | When Rajinikanth, Sridevi, Amitabh Bachchan Rehearsed For A 'Jumma Chumma' Concert In NY

READ | Makers Of Rajinikanth's 'Annaatthe' Announce Special Occasion For Release; Fans Delighted

Rajinikanth's political plunge aborted

Rajinikanth on December 29 took to Twitter and announced that he will not start his political party, due to his health condition. He was admitted to the Apollo Hospital in Hyderabad due to fluctuating blood pressure and exhaustion and was discharged after two days. The actor said that he will do whatever he can for the public and apologised to his supporters. This came just ahead of his December 31 announcement about a new party that would contest the upcoming Tamil Nadu polls. Soon after his exit, Tamilaruvi Manian, who was supervisor of the party's formation, said that he has given up politics for good. However, he made a U-turn soon and said that he has 'reconsidered' his decision to leave politics at the behest of his followers and had decided to take the plunge again.

READ | Rajini Makkal Mandram Responds As Members Join DMK: 'They Will Always Be Rajinikanth Fans'