Delhi HC Directs Kejriwal Govt To Provide Free Medicines To 4-year-old Heart Patient

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday came to the aid of a poor rickshaw puller's four-year-old heart patient child admitted at G B Pant Hospital by directing the Arvind Kejriwal government to provide medicines to the patient. After a petition filed by patient Sariya through Advocates Ashok Agarwal and Kumar Utkarsh, a single-judge bench of Justice Pratibha M Singh released an order directing the government to provide free aid.

Advocates Ashok Agarwal and Kumar Utkarsh filed the petition in Delhi High Court against the Arvind Kejriwal-led government to provide essentially required medicines prescribed by G B Pant Hospital which includes Bi Meningo and Pneumococcal vaccines. Ashok Agarwal told High Court that the petitioner’s father is a poor rickshaw puller and he cannot afford to purchase the vaccines and the medicines prescribed by the G B Pant Hospital. Advocate Agarwal.“The petitioner’s father, a poor rickshaw puller, cannot afford to purchase the prescribed medicines which are essentially required to save her life and therefore it is a constitutional obligation of Delhi Government to provide her free treatment including medicines." [Sic.]

Delhi's government hospital denied medication

According to the reports, the four-year-old Sariya is in need of urgent surgery as she has a big hole in her heart. Delhi's reputed government hospitals including G B Pant Hospital, Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital and Chacha Nehru Bal Chikitsalaya took a step back after prescribing medicines worth Rs 43,200 to the poor family. After the directions made by the single-judge bench of Justice Pratibha M Singh, the court disposed of the petition claiming that the patient's family cannot afford to pay an amount of Rs 43,200 for medication.

