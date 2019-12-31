'Nothing Wrong If Sanjay Raut Wants His Brother To Be Given A Cabinet Position': Athawale

On reports of Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut being miffed with party top brass for not giving his brother Sunil Raut, who is an MLA from Vikroli a ministerial portfolio in the Cabinet, Republican Party of India President Ramdas Athawale on Tuesday stated that Raut's demand is not wrong.

"Sanjay Raut was the main person for this Gathbandhan, the party should have given a ministry to his brother. If Sanjay Raut wants his brother to be given a ministry, there is nothing wrong in it," Athawale added.

Athawale slams Sena over CAA

The Rajya Sabha MP also slammed Sena and alleged it has become the Congress party's puppet. Athawale said, " Shiv Sena has always been a vocal supporter of sending illegal Bangladeshis back to their country, and now they (Shiv Sena) are saying that they will seek legal advice over the amended Citizenship Act. Sena has stooped down to be Congress party's puppet.''

Sanjay Raut denies rumors of being miffed with Sena

After reports of Sanjay Raut being upset with Sena emerged, Raut issued a statement on Monday. Refuting the claims, Raut said that he and his family have always stood for the party. It was reported earlier that Raut is unhappy because his brother Sunil Raut, MLA from Vikhroli has not been included in the cabinet.

Sanjay Raut said: "Those are rubbish reports. I and my family has always stood for the party."

Maharashtra cabinet expansion

The Winter session of the Maharashtra Assembly was held from December 16 to December 21 in Nagpur. The Thackeray-led government's cabinet expansion which was initially to be held on December 24, will be held on Monday. The Opposition has slammed the delay, saying not many issues were debated and resolved in the Nagpur Assembly. Uddhav Thackeray was sworn in as the chief minister of Maharashtra on November 28 along with six ministers — two each from alliance partners the Shiv Sena, NCP, and Congress.

