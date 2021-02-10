Rebel Congress MLA Aditi Singh Donates Rs 51 Lakh For Ram Temple Construction In Ayodhya

Rebel Congress leader Aditi Singh on Tuesday donated Rs 51 lakh for the construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya. The Congress MLA had presented Rs 51 lakh cheque to Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), which had launched its fundraising campaign for the construction of the Ram Mandir in the temple town. According to sources, Aditi Singh, who is a Congress lawmaker from Raw Bareli district, herself had visited the VHP and submitted the cheque.

Cong MLA Aditi Singh donates to Ram Mandir fund

By the grace of the Almighty my team and I contributed a sum of 51,00,000 for the construction of our Ram Mandir. I thank Champat Rai ji for sparing valuable time and coming down to Raebareli. सियावर रामचंद्र की जय पवन पुत्र हनुमान की जय। 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/A95TPkaWD7 — Aditi Singh (@AditiSinghRBL) February 9, 2021

Aditi Sigh while speaking to news agency ANI said, "I am making this contribution to VHP on behalf of my team and supporters. Everyone has contributed for this."

This comes after a door-to-door donation campaign had been launched by Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra and the VHP to raise funds for the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. This donation drive was launched on the auspicious occasion of Makar Sankranti (January 14) and will culminate on Magh Purnima on February 27. So far, donation amount collected for Ram Mandir has crossed Rs 600 crore.

Rebel Cong MLA Aditi Singh slams Sonia Gandhi

Earlier on February 7, Congress MLA Aditi Singh slammed party chief Sonia Gandhi for visiting the Raebareli constituency only twice after the previous elections and claimed that the people who voted for her got nothing in return. Sonia Gandhi, who retained the Rae Bareli seat in the 2019 General elections, has visited the constituency twice after retaining it in 2019, in June of that year and then in January 2020, and MLA Aditi Singh slammed her over this. The rebel Congress leader hit out at her party chief claiming that the people who voted her to power got nothing in return and were subjected to such treatment from Sonia Gandhi.

"At least you should respect the position you are in and enquire the whereabouts of the people who elected you to power. I respect all those leaders, irrespective of their party, those who address the grievances of the public and attend to their needs", MLA Aditi Singh said.

