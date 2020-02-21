Rift In Jharkhand Congress Widens After Inclusion Of Expelled JVM MLAs

The rift in the Jharkhand unit of the Congress party only seems to be getting wider after Irfan Ansari, the executive President threatened to resign over the inclusion of Pradeep Yadav.

Another rift in the Congress

Yadav, along with Bandhu Tirki, was expelled from the Jharkhand Vikas Morcha's (JVM) for indulging in 'anti-party' activities. They were later included in the Congress party.

Congress spokesperson Alok Dubey said, "Irfan is a complete Congressman. He has some feelings, which he shared with the party high command. He met RPN Singh in Delhi and will meet Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi. The high command will listen to his concerns. Sometimes politics takes such a turn where ideology takes opposite directions. Bandhu and Pradeep Yadav wished to join us. We have a process of joining through which we welcomed them. If it hurts the emotions of any party worker, it will be taken care of," he said.

Recently, Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (JVM) led by former Chief Minister Babulal Marandi merged with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Addressing the gathering, Home Minister Amit Shah said that he has been trying to bring Babulal Marandi into BJP since 2014 and assured that with this merger, BJP will support the public welfare schemes of the Jharkhand government. Shah stated that BJP will oppose attempts of encouraging Naxalism, terrorism, and corruption.

"I have been trying to bring Babulal Marandi into BJP since I was made BJP chief in 2014. Someone rightly said that he is quite stubborn. We couldn't persuade him easily. He has now joined BJP as per the wish of the people of Jharkhand," said Amit Shah.

The final poll results of the recently held Jharkhand elections saw the JMM win 30 seats, Congress 16 seats, RJD 1 seat, and Babulal Marandi's JVM 3 seats, giving a grand total of 50 seats to the alliance. The BJP won only 25 seats, failing to touch the halfway mark in the 81-seat Assembly. Hemant Soren who had contested from both Dumka and Barhait, like 2014, won both seats. Polling was held in 5 phases on November 30, December 7, 12, 16, 20 and results were declared on December 23.

