'Being Ambitious Isn't Wrong': Rift Within Congress As Ex-MP Priya Dutt Backs Sachin Pilot

After the unceremonious sacking of Sachin Pilot, the rift in the Congress party is out in the open. While Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala accused him of conspiring with BJP to topple the Rajasthan government, Priya Dutt- the party's former MP from North Central Mumbai lamented the action taken against him. Mentioning that both Jyotiraditya Scindia and Pilot were good friends and colleagues, she described them as "stalwart young leaders with great potential". In a clear sign of support for Pilot, she stressed that being ambitious isn't wrong. Dutt recalled that both Scindia and Pilot worked hard through the "most difficult times".

Another friend leaves the party both sachin and jyotirajya were colleagues & good friends unfortunately our party has lost 2 stalwart young leaders with great potential. I don't believe being ambitious is wrong. They have worked hard through the most difficult times. — Priya Dutt (@PriyaDutt_INC) July 14, 2020

Infighting within Rajasthan Congress

Pilot’s departure to Delhi with some of his supporting legislators on July 11 set off alarm bells in the Congress camp. As per sources, he had a one-to-one meeting with senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel, where he listed a long list of grievances. Some of the MLAs from the Pilot camp are believed to be lodged at Gurugram as well. Additionally, sources revealed that Pilot had sought a meeting with Congress president Sonia Gandhi to apprise her of the step-motherly treatment being meted out to his faction.

On July 13, the Congress Legislative Party in Rajasthan passed a resolution unanimously supporting the state government led by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. The MLAs also condemned all acts intended to weaken the government. They also called for strict disciplinary action to be taken against any Congress MLA or office-bearer of the party directly or indirectly involved in anti-party activities. However, Sachin Pilot and his loyalists stayed away from this meeting. Moreover, they rejected the Congress party's overtures by refusing to attend the second CLP meeting convened earlier in the day. Amid his purported talks with BJP, Pilot is unwilling to back down from his demand of getting the CM's post according to sources.

Meanwhile, the Indian Youth Congress launched a scathing attack on Pilot hours after he was ousted as the Rajasthan Deputy CM and PCC chief. Mentioning that he was made an MP, Union Minister and PCC president at a very young age, the youth wing of Congress slammed Pilot for being selfish and ungrateful. Alleging that Pilot had played himself into BJP's hands due to his greed, it accused him of betraying the trust of people who voted Congress to power in the 2018 Assembly polls.

