RLP's Hanuman Beniwal Flags-off March To Delhi, To Meet 'thousands Of Farmers' In Kotputli

Expressing his solidarity with the protesting farmers, Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) leader Hanuman Beniwal on Saturday led a demonstration march towards Delhi announcing that thousands of farmers would meet him in Kotputli to discuss the future course of action. The leader added that the farmers of Rajasthan stood in support of the protesting farmers near Delhi urging the government to listen to their grievances.

"Thousands of farmers will meet in Kotputli and then decide the further course of action. Rajasthan farmers stand in solidarity with the farmers across the country. Government should work to raise the minimum support price (MSP) and also listen to farmers' representatives regarding their demands and grievances," the leader said.

Hanuman Beniwal, who notably is an ally of the BJP in the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) also urged the saffron party to let go of its 'stubbornness' and implement the Swaminathan Committee report. The RLP leader also asserted that if Article 370 could be revoked in the country then the Farm laws could also be easily repealed or amended.

"There is no harm for the government if it repeals the laws. Implement Swaminathan Aayog report so that MSP will increase and the farmers will be benefitted," he said.

The Swaminathan Aayog report was released by the National Commission on Farmers (NCF) founded in 2004 under the chairmanship of Professor MS Swaminathan. Addressing ways to tackle farmer suicides in India the body's final report was released in October 2006.

Earlier, the RLP chief had threatened to spread the farmers' agitation across the country if Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah failed to positively consider the demand of the farmers. Moreover, Beniwal asserted that he is ready to leave the NDA alliance and resign as an MP for the farmers.

Even as multiple rounds of talks with farmer unions reach a stalemate, the Centre has kept the door open, extending an open invitation to the farmers for a discussion over the three agrarian laws. Additionally, the BJP will also organise 'press conferences' and 'chaupals' in all districts across the country to allay fears over the laws. About 700 press conferences and 700 chaupals are set to be organised over the next few days, as per news agency ANI.

(With Agency Inputs)