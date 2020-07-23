Sachin Pilot Asserts 'Congress' Connection; Wishes Former PCC Chief On Birth Anniversary

Amid the ongoing tussle in the Rajasthan Congress, former Deputy CM Sachin Pilot asserted his 'Congressman spirit' with a cryptic tweet on Thursday. Pilot, who headed the Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee (RPCC), paid tribute to former RPCC chief Parasram Maderna on his birth anniversary. Currently, Pilot and his 18 supporting MLAs have challenged their disqualification from the state Assembly in the Rajasthan High Court.

Sachin Pilot tweets cryptically

राजस्थान प्रदेश कांग्रेस कमेटी के पूर्व अध्यक्ष एवं किसान नेता स्व. श्री परसराम मदेरणा जी की जयंती पर मैं उन्हें श्रद्धापूर्वक नमन करता हूँ। — Sachin Pilot (@SachinPilot) July 23, 2020

Sachin Pilot: 'I am not joining BJP'

Amid speculations of Pilot and his MLAs joining BJP, Pilot had asserted that he will not not be following peer Jyotiraditya Scindia and joining the BJP. He had said that he had worked very hard to revive the Congress in Rajasthan. Gehlot, on the other hand, has lashed out against Pilot - accusing of conspiring with the BJP, being 'useless' and 'ineffective' and attempting to topple the Gehlot government.

"I am not joining BJP or any other party, I have been a loyalist of the Congress. Except for Priyanka Ji, I have not spoken to anyone else. Whatever Gehlot is doing with me is wrong and wants to malign my image. Ever since Rahul Gandhi resigned as party president, I have been a victim of wrongdoings and I remained silent but not anymore," Sachin Pilot said.

Rajasthan tussle

The final straw for Pilot's rebellion came when Rajasthan's Special Operations Group (SOG) issued notice to Pilot in connection with the alleged involvement of BJP leaders for toppling the state government - with BJP members hinting that Pilot was reportedly in touch with the BJP camp to become the CM. In response, Pilot and 18 MLAs arrived in Delhi, reducing the Congress' numbers from 107 to 88. Though Pilot has submitted a letter of 104 MLAs' support, the Congress also issued disqualification notices Pilot & his 18 MLAs from the Assembly. This move has been challenged by Pilot in the Rajasthan High Court which will pronounce its verdict on Friday.

Notwithstanding, Congress Speaker Mahesh Joshi has already moved the Supreme Court challenging the High Court's decision. The apex court refused to intervene prematurely and has fixed the hearing for Monday. Meanwhile, the Rajasthan SOG has arrested 3 people in connection to the 'leaked tapes' of MLAs discussing money transaction with BJP leaders, filed an FIR naming BJP MP Gajendra Shekhawat, Pilot camp MLAs- Vishvendra Singh, Bhanwar Lal and is hunting for Pilot camp MLAs to collect voice samples for the same.