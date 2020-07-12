Sachin Pilot Meets Jyotiraditya Scindia In Delhi; 22 Congress MLAs At Gurugram Hotel

Amid the chaos in the Rajasthan govt, Deputy CM Sachin Pilot on Sunday, has met with former Congress peer Jyotiraditya Scindia in Delhi, as per sources. Scindia, who had resigned from Congress in March leading to the fall of the Kamal Nath government in Madhya Pradesh, is now a BJP Rajya Sabha MP. Moreover, Pilot is reportedly seeking a meeting with former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi too to discuss the current situation.

Rajasthan LIVE updates: Sachin Pilot meets Scindia in Delhi; will meet Rahul Gandhi next

Gehlot, Pilot summoned by Rajasthan SOG

Rajasthan's Special Operations Group (SOG) has issued notices to CM Ashok Gehlot, Deputy CM Pilot, multiple MLAs in connection with the alleged involvement of BJP leaders for toppling the state government. In the FIR registered on July 10, two BJP members were arrested for trying to lure Congress MLAs after their conversations were intercepted hinting that Pilot was reportedly in touch with the BJP camp to become the CM. Gehlot has summoned all Congress MLAs to Jaipur on Sunday night, while Pilot is Delhi along with 22 MLAs camped at Gurugram's ITC Hotel.

Amid Rajasthan crisis, CM Ashok Gehlot downplays police notice issued to Sachin Pilot

Rajasthan government teeters

On Saturday, Pilot arrived in Delhi after Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot accused the BJP of seeking to topple his government amid the COVID-19 crisis. Moreover, around 22 Rajasthan MLAs - allegedly supporters of Pilot, were also lodged in Gurugram's ITC Hotel, skipping Gehlot's meeting where he summoned all MLAs at his Jaipur residence. Congress coalition (106) hold a 48-seat majority over the Opposition - BJP (72), RLP (1) and Independent (1).

Rajasthan: Amid crisis, CM Ashok Gehlot summons all party MLAs for meeting in Jaipur

Gehlot accuses BJP of horse-trading

Gehlot claimed that Congress MLAs and Independent legislators were being offered up to Rs.25 lakh each to switch sides on the lines of the recent pattern in Madhya Pradesh. However, BJP refuted this allegation, highlighting that there was infighting among the Congress ranks. Pilot has met with senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel and listed a set of greivances and seeks to meet Congress chief Sonia Gandhi to apprise her of the step-motherly treatment being meted out to his faction.

The tussle between Congress and BJP began last month in the run-up to Rajya Sabha elections, with the former levelling similar allegations of horsetrading against the latter. However, both the Congress candidates, KC Venugopal and Neeraj Dangi, had won the Rajya Sabha polls, while the BJP had managed to secure one seat for Rajendra Gehlot in the Rajya Sabha polls. This move comes four months after Congress government in Madhya Pradesh was toppled by Pilot's peer - Jyotiraditya Scindia and 22 MLAs who resigned from their posts.

Rajasthan plot thickens as state police summons own CM Gehlot after Deputy CM Sachin Pilot