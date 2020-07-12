Rajasthan: Amid Crisis, CM Ashok Gehlot Summons All Party MLAs For Meeting In Jaipur

Amid tussle in the Rajasthan Congress and the alleged fissure between CM Ashok Gehlot and Deputy CM Sachin Pilot, Gehlot has called a meeting of party MLAs and ministers in Jaipur tonight. Rajasthan has been witnessing a power tussle between the young and old brigade of the Congress which could possibly lead to the collapse of the Gehlot-led government in the state.

This development also comes after Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot was summoned by his own state's police. This comes shortly after the Rajasthan Police summoned Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot.

The Rajasthan numbers game

In the assembly of 200 seats, the Congress has 106 MLAs, including six who defected to the party from the BSP last year. The party enjoys the support of 12 of the 13 Independent MLAs in the state, out of which 3 have pulled back earlier this morning. Along with this, 2 tribal MLAs, 1 RJD MLA are supporting the Congress, and 2 CPI(M) MLAs are providing outside support to the Gehlot-led camp. On the other hand, BJP has 72 MLAs along with RLP which has 3 MLAs. With this, Congress coalition holds a 48-seat majority over the Opposition.

However, according to the latest reports, Sachin Pilot has broken away 25 Rajasthan MLAs who have arrived with him to Delhi, followed by some (3) independent MLAs as well. If 25 MLAs were to defect, the halfway point would fall to 88. The BJP, however, with 72 MLAs, 3 from Hanuman Beniwal's RLP and 3 Independents, would have 78 MLAs, still leaving them short at the moment.

