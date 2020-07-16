Sachin Pilot: From Companies Act To Joining Territorial Army, Did You Know These 6 Facts?

Sachin Pilot grabbed headlines this week after he demanded his due from the Congress party. He is the MLA from Tonk. He is the Former Minister of IT, Telecom & Corporate affairs. And, he has been sacked as the Deputy Chief Minister of Rajasthan.

But here are 6 facts you did not know about the young leader who has spooked the Congress:

DID YOU KNOW SACHIN PILOT JOINED THE TERRITORIAL ARMY AND NOT JUST AS AN HONORARY MEMBER?:

Sachin Pilot became the first serving Union Minister to be commissioned as an officer in the Territorial Army in September 2012. Unlike many celebrities and sportspersons, Sachin Pilot is not an “honorary member”. He actually cleared the exams and got commissioned.

In 2012, it was Pilot’s mother who pipped the ranks of Lieutenant. Pilot then took to social media to say, “â€ªInspired by the armed forces, I joined the Territorial Army, not only did I fulfil a dream, I found another way to serve India. Today as we celebrate the formation of Territorial Army we celebrate all the men & women in uniform who defend our borders, our homes & our way of life, Jai Hind”



DID YOU KNOW SACHIN PILOT BECAME THE YOUNGEST PARLIAMENTARIAN IN 2004?

Sachin Pilot lost his father, Rajesh Pilot, an illustrious Congress leader in 2000 but it was not until 2 years later that he joined the Congress.

Pilot was a 24-year-old who joined the Congress at a Kisan rally in Jaipur. Within 2 years he built a reputation as a leader of the masses.

In 2004, he was elected to the 14th Lok Sabha from the Dausa constituency of Rajasthan. He became the youngest Member of Parliament in India when he was just 26 years old.

Read: Haryana CM Rubbishes Involvement In Sachin Pilot Camp MLAs’ Stay At Manesar Hotel

DID YOU KNOW PILOT IS PART OF AN ORGANISATION TO END MALNOURISHMENT IN INDIA?

Sachin Pilot is part of an organisation founded to end malnourishment in India. The organisation is called Citizens’ Alliance against Malnutrition.

This is a high-level advocacy group comprising young parliamentarians, from various parties and other influential personalities. The goal of the alliance is to raise its voice against malnutrition so that collective national consciousness can be converted into action to eliminate the menace of malnutrition.



DID YOU KNOW PILOT BROUGHT CONGRESS BACK TO POWER IN RAJASTHAN AFTER IT SAW ITS WORST EVER DEFEAT?

Sachin Pilot held at least 75 rallies in Rajasthan, went to villages and cities and towns reaching out at the grass-root level. It was under Sachin Pilot as the Congress State President, that the party Congress bounced back from it's worst defeat of 2013.

The Congress Party which got just 21 seats in 2013, managed to get 99 seats with Pilot in-charge.

DID YOU KNOW HE HAS A FAMILIAL CONNECTION TO THE ABDULLAHS?

Sachin Pilot is related to the Abdullah family. Pilot's wife - Sara Abdullah Pilot is the sister of the former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir Omar Abdullah. She is the daughter of National Conference President Farooq Abdullah.

(IMAGE SOURCE: ANI)

Read: Sachin Pilot Glad About Father-in-law Farooq Abdullah's Release; Hopes Omar & Mufti Follow

DID YOU KNOW THE FRAMEWORK OF THE COMPANY LAW AS IT STANDS TODAY CAME BECAUSE OF SACHIN PILOT?

As Minister of Corporate Affairs, Sachin Pilot ensured the laws regulating companies were brought in sync with the current century. The Companies Act, 2013 applicable to companies today was drafted and passed to replace a nearly six-decade-old legislation during his tenure.

After the law came into being, Sachin Pilot said that the new Law focuses on the global best practices and meeting the legitimate expectations of all stakeholders. He called it a 21st century legislation that has the potential to unleash huge economic and social value.

Read: 'If At All Sachin Pilot Has A Political Future Then It's In Congress': Veerappa Moily

Read: SCOOP: 4 Out Of 18 MLAs From Sachin Pilot’s Camp Want To Go Back To Congress Amid Talks