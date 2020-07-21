Sacked Pilot Camp MLA Accuses Gehlot Of Misusing Power, Says 'we Exposed His Wrongdoings'

Sacked Congress MLA Vishwendra Singh on Tuesday alleged that Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot is misusing power by using ATS, SOG to threaten the MLAs. Taking to Twitter, Singh said that it is unfortunate to see that Gehlot is threatening his own MLAs and their family members. He has said that he hopes Congress party will not tolerate this. Stating that fake case has been registered against his colleague Bhanwarlal Sharma, Singh added that Gehlot is taking revenge as they have exposed his wrongdoings.

"Corruption, crime, oppression of Dalit and Adivasis, illegal mining, and bribery is rampant in the state. Gehlot is unable to change all of this. When we are demanding a change in leadership, he is in panic and therefore is taking such steps against us," he added. I was their cabinet minister. Now I am being hounded by ACB (anti-corruption bureau) and SOG (special operations group)," the MLA from eastern Rajasthan's Deeg-Kumher constituency said.

Vishwendra Singh and Bhanwar Lal Sharma were suspended from Congress over allegations that they conspired with the BJP to bring down the Gehlot government.

Meanwhile, Gehlot lashed out at his former Deputy on Monday and claimed that he was 'useless and ineffective' for the Congress party as all knew that he did no work. Stating that in spite of the fact that Pilot was made Rajasthan chief for 7 years, Deputy CM, Union Minister at a very young age, Gehlot claimed that Pilot was conspiring with BJP for the past 6 months.

Hitting out at CM Gehlot's 'ineffective and useless' comment, Pilot, said that such baseless allegations were done solely to malign him. Claiming that there were attempts to stifle his legitimate concerns against the party leadership, he said that he will take the strictest possible action against such an MLA - referring to CM Ashok Gehlot.

SOG hunts for Pilot MLAs

Rajasthan SOG is searching for the rebel MLAs in Haryana to issue notices to them after failing to ascertain their presence in ITC Manesar Hotel. While videos of Gehlot's MLAs 'enjoying' their stay at Jaipur's Fairmont Hotel have been released, sources report that Pilot's rebel MLAs have been moved to some other hotels in Haryana. Gehlot is reportedly planning to call an Assembly session so that he can order the MLAs to attend the session by issuing the whip.

Failing to comply, the rebels lose their membership and in such a situation, Ashok Gehlot can prove his majority. With Pilot's rebellion, Congress' support has reduced to 88 MLAs, but claims to have the support of 2 BTP MLAs and several other Independent MLAs.

