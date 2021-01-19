Sajad Lone's JKPC Pulls Out Of PAGD, Flags Fielding Of Proxy Candidates In DDC Polls

In a massive development on Tuesday, the Sajad Gani Lone-led Jammu and Kashmir People's Conference pulled out of the People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration. In a letter addressed to NC president Farooq Abdullah, he claimed that the party fielding the candidate on behalf of the PAGD was left to fend for itself while other constituents compounded the problem by putting up proxy candidates. According to him, the votes polled against the PAGD in the recently concluded District Development Council polls are majorly the votes cast by "proxies" of PAGD constituent parties against the official candidates.

While acknowledging that every party had to cede space on the ground to fellow allies, he maintained that the breach of trust between parties is beyond redemption. At the same time, Lone clarified that his party will continue to adhere to the objectives of the PAGD alliance. Moreover, the former Minister announced that he had given instructions to all JKPC leaders to not issue any statements against the alliance or its leaders. This development comes in the wake of senior J&K People's Conference leader Imran Ansari accusing other PAGD allies of fielding proxy candidates in almost all DDC constituencies.

Here is Sajad Lone's letter:

PAGD formation & DDC poll plunge

The Gupkar Declaration was a resolution passed by NC, PDP, Congress, CPI(M), JKPC and ANC on August 4, 2019, pledging to protect the "identity, autonomy and special status" of J&K. However, a presidential notification along with the passage of requisite legislation in both Houses of Parliament resulted in Article 370 becoming virtually redundant. Simultaneously, key leaders including Farooq Abdullah, Omar Abdullah, and Mehbooba Mufti were detained.

When the Gupkar signatories met on October 15, 2020, after the release of Mehbooba Mufti, they declared the formation of the People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration. However, confusion persisted over whether Congress' association with the alliance as the party leadership at the Central and State level differed over their political stance in J&K. Post a barrage of criticism from BJP leaders, the Congress party decided to contest the DDC polls separately.

The DDC polls - the first big election held after the revocation of J&K's special status was conducted in eight phases between November 28 and December 19, with a voter turnout of 51.42 percent. The PAGD emerged as the single-largest coalition with 110 seats, BJP too made inroads in the Union Territory by becoming the single-largest party with 75 seats. The PAGD's constituents- NC, PDP, JKPC, CPI(M), and JKPM bagged 67, 27, 8, 5, and three seats respectively. After winning 26 seats in the DDC election, Congress too has decided to support the opposition alliance. Meanwhile, the newly formed J&K Apni Party could bag only 12 seats.

