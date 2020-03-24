The Debate
Sambit Patra Replies To Rahul Gandhi's 'I'm Feeling Sad As This Was Avoidable' Lament

Politics

BJP leader Sambit Patra on Tuesday slammed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his remark on the situation in the country caused by the coronavirus outbreak.

Written By Varsha Chavan | Mumbai | Updated On:
Sambit Patra

BJP leader Sambit Patra on Tuesday slammed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his remark on the situation in the country amid the coronavirus outbreak. Taking to the microblogging site Patra said that India has been applauded by the World Health Organisation for its effort to fight the spread of the virus. He also appealed Gandhi to not derive any 'Sadistic pleasure' during this time.

Gandhi's remark

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday expressed 'sadness' over the outbreak of the Novel Coronavirus which has spread across the globe. Taking to Twitter he stated that it was "completely avoidable". He further added that they should have taken the threat seriously. 

The Coronavirus Crisis

In India, over 500 confirmed cases of the virus have been reported. Along with it, ten deaths have been reported until now. Out of all the states, Maharashtra has crossed a total of 100 positive cases becoming the highest number of cases detected in the country. Numerous states have announced lockdowns till at least March 31, suspending all public transport services and non-essential services. The state governments were advised to issue appropriate orders to allow only essential services to operate in the 75 districts which have reported confirmed cases or casualties related to COVID 19.

First Published:
COMMENT
