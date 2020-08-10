Sanjay Nirupam Slams Raut For Insulting Sushant's Kin; Says 'even Sena Family Has Stories'

After Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Sunday claimed that Sushant Singh Rajput did not share good relations with his father, Senior Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam on Monday hit out at the Shiv Sena. Taking to Twitter Nirupam in Hindi wrote, Shiv Sena MPs are talking "mean and absurd" things about the late actor's family.

'Every family has a story'

"Every family has a story. Shiv Sena people also have a lot of them. Sushant's death is a sensitive subject. They should show sensitivity and not this frivolity," he said, his first statement coming across as cryptic.

"His father's second marriage was not acceptable to him (Rajput). Let the facts come out how many times Rajput visited his family in Patna. Why did (Rajput's former girlfriend) Ankita Lokhande split from Rajput and this should be part of the probe. It is wrong to see the unfortunate suicide from a political angle," Raut said in his weekly column 'Rokhthok' in the party mouthpiece 'Saamana'.

'A conspiracy against Maharashtra'

Raut also claimed that "pressure tactics" were being used in the case and the issue was being politicised as part of a conspiracy against Maharashtra. It is wrong to see the unfortunate suicide of the actor from a political angle, Raut said.

"If one wants to indulge in politicisation and pressure tactics, anything can happen in our country. It looks like the script of Sushant's case was already written. Whatever has happened behind the curtains is a conspiracy against Maharashtra," Raut said. When it is decided to politicise an incident, one cannot say to what extent it can be done and "this is what is happening in the unfortunate suicide of Rajput", he said.

Describing Mumbai Police as the "best investigating agency in the world" and a professional force, he said, "It investigated the Sheena Bora murder case where some top names were involved and sent all to jail. The Mumbai Police probed the 26/11 terror attack which resulted in the hanging of the accused Ajmal Kasab," the Rajya Sabha member said.

Meanwhile, CBI has registered the case after taking over from Bihar police. Enforcement Directorate is also investigating the embezzlement of funds of Sushant and has interrogated prime accused Rhea Chakraborty, her father and brother Showik, Sushant's CA and few others. The Supreme Court will once again take up for hearing on Tuesday the plea of Rhea Chakraborty seeking transfer of the case to Mumbai.

(with PTI inputs)