Sanjay Raut Dares BJP To Spy On Him Amid Wire Tape Allegation, Invokes Balasaheb

In a bizarre twist, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut, on Friday, dared the authorities to spy on him amidst reports of CM Uddhav Thackeray, NCP chief Sharad Pawar and his phones being tapped. He added that this report was shared with him by a BJP politician. Reiterating that like his mentor Bal Thackeray, he said that he never did anything in the shadows.

Raut dares to spy on him

Phone tapping reports

The article shared by Raut states that the Maharashtra government has initiated a probe into wire-tapping allegations made by Congress leader Digvijaya Singh. The report adds that Singh had alleged that the previous Devendra Fadnavis government had ordered to tap into Thackeray, Pawar, Raut and several other Shiv Sena leaders' phones. Currently, the Maharashtra police's cyber cell is probing into the illegal wiretapping allegations.

Since taking oath as the Chief Minister, Uddhav Thackeray has been accused by the opposition of reversing key decisions of the previous government. For instance, he ordered an immediate stay on the construction of the Mumbai Metro 3 car shed in Aarey forest. At present, the Maharashtra government has refused to release funds for the pending works in Nashik, Dhule, Jalgaon, Nandurbar and Ahmednagar district under the Jalyukt Shivar scheme.

Moreover, Thackeray is also reviewing all on-going development projects in the state, including the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train. His govt is also mulling to constitute an SIT to a probe into the infamous Bhima Koregaon case stating that the current government will not label everyone opposing it as 'urban Naxal' and approach those opposing it in a better manner. The BJP has also raised questions over Thackeray's partial farmer relief instead of a loan waiver.

