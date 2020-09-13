Sanjay Raut In Trouble; Complaint Filed Against Sena MP For Horrific Kangana Ranaut Abuse

BJP leaders in Himachal Pradesh have filed a criminal complaint against Shiv Sena MP and spokesperson Sanjay Raut for allegedly using obscene and derogatory language against actress Kangana Ranaut.

Leaders of the ruling party in HP filed a complaint to the Shimla SP, seeking to register an FIR, stating that the language used by Raut against Kangana resulted in outraging her modesty on a public platform.

Quoting Sanjay Raut’s dialogue with a reporter where the Sena leader is seen hurling abuses against the actress for her remark on Mumbai city, the BJP leader stated that Raut’s remarks - specifically a horrific 'H---khor' abuse - showed no fear of the law as he is ‘protected’ from all offences. Raut later turned the entire matter into a joke by claiming that in his eyes the translation of the word was 'naughty'.

“Sanjay Raut, out of rage, not only abused and insulted Kangana Ranaut but showed scant regard to the law of the country and blew it in the air by disgracing and demeaning the law as he is invincible and protected from all the illegalities and offences,” the complaint dated September 12 read.

Kangana to meet Maharashtra Governor

Kangana Ranaut will meet Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Sunday in the backdrop of the escalating animosity between the actor and the Shiv Sena. The actor is believed to apprise the governor of the situation before she leaves Mumbai on September 14. The meeting is scheduled for 4.30 pm.

The Bollywood actor drew the ire of the Shiv Sena after she compared Mumbai with Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir in one of her tweets regarding the Sushant Singh Rajput death investigation case after facing threats. The actor then received even more threats from Sena leaders following which she was accorded Y plus security.

On September 9, she arrived in Mumbai amid tight security. On the same day, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation conducted a demolition drive at her Mumbai office, razing the portions which were ‘illegally’ built, before the Bombay High Court stalled the step in its tracks. Kangana has scorned the Maharashtra CM over this.

