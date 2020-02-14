Don't Believe Kejriwal Was Called Terrorist & Ravan Without Shah's Knowledge: Sanjay Singh

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Sanjay Singh said that he does not believe that the AAP convener and Delhi Chief Minister-elect Arvind Kejriwal was called a 'terrorist' without the knowledge of Home Minister and former BJP President Amit Shah. Singh was referring to remarks passed by multiple BJP ministers and members during the campaign for the Delhi elections.

'Shah would have known about remarks'

Speaking to ANI on Friday, Singh said, "He himself uses such aggressive language. I don't believe that without his knowledge Arvind Kejriwal was called terrorist and Ravan." This comes after Shah's admission that such remarks may have hurt the BJP in the polls.

During the campaigning for the elections, BJP's Parvesh Verma said that Arvind Kejriwal was a terrorist. “In Delhi, many ‘natwarlals and terrorists’ like Kejriwal are hiding. I don’t understand if we should fight with terrorists in Kashmir or with terrorist Kejriwal in Delhi.”

AAP later hit back with Kejriwal launching a campaign and asking people if he was a terrorist. Addressing a press conference, Kejriwal said, "Today I'm leaving this decision to the people of Delhi, whether they consider me as a son, consider me their brother, or consider me a terrorist. I have put my life on the line for the country. I'm a diabetic. I take insulin four times a day. If a person with diabetes is on insulin and doesn't eat anything for three to four hours, they collapse and can even die. In such a situation, I have done hunger strike against corruption twice, once for 15 days and then 10 days."

Following the remarks, the Election Commission of India (ECI) banned Verma from campaigning for 24 hours.

However, that did not deter the BJP, whose ministers continued leveling accusations against Kejriwal. Union Minister Prakash Javadekar, during an address, said, "Kejriwal is now asking with a sad face, 'am I a terrorist?' You are a terrorist and there is a lot of evidence to prove that. You yourself had said you are an anarchist. There is not much of a difference between an anarchist and a terrorist."

#WATCH Union Minister Prakash Javadekar in Delhi: Kejriwal is making an innocent face & asking if he is a terrorist, you are a terrorist, there is plenty of proof for it. You yourself had said you are an anarchist, there is not much difference between an anarchist & a terrorist. pic.twitter.com/vRjkvFKGEO — ANI (@ANI) February 3, 2020

AAP later dared the BJP to arrest him if they believed that Kejriwal was a terrorist.

Sanjay Singh added, "Can they guarantee that they won't use such language in the future? In other state elections, they will continue to use such a language? They are accustomed to such politics".

AAP won 62 seats of the 70-seat Assembly, with the BJP winning the remaining eight.

