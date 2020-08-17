Scindia Mocks Congress Over Conflicting Claims About Rajiv Gandhi's Stance On Ram Mandir

On Monday, Congress-turned BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia mocked the conflicting position of his erstwhile party on the construction of the Ram Mandir. The Rajya Sabha MP referred to the contrasting claims made by former Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath and a sitting Congress MP on the role of ex-PM Rajiv Gandhi. While Nath had asserted that Gandhi got the locks of the disputed Ayodhya site opened, a Congress Lok Sabha MP refuted this.

BJP MP Jyotiraditya Scindia remarked, "On one hand, he (former Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath) is saying he (former PM Rajiv Gandhi) got the locks of Babri Masjid opened while on the other hand, Shashi Tharoor said that he didn't open the locks. Congress itself doesn't know what their leader did and didn't."

PM Modi performs Ram Mandir Bhumi Pujan

On November 9, 2019, the Constitution bench of the SC pronounced a unanimous verdict in the Ayodhya land dispute case, awarding the entire disputed area to the Hindu parties. It directed the Centre to formulate a scheme within three months which will be responsible for building a temple. On the other hand, the SC ordered that an alternative land of 5 acres in Ayodhya would be given to the Sunni Central Waqf Board for the construction of a mosque.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi made the announcement pertaining to the formation of the Ram temple trust on the floor of the Lok Sabha on February 5, 2020. Named as the 'Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra', the trust held its first meeting on February 19. While Mahant Nritya Gopal Das was elected as the president of the trust, Nripendra Misra - the former Principal Secretary to PM Modi was chosen to head the Ram temple construction committee.

Out of the 175 eminent guests invited for the Bhumi Pujan of Ram Mandir on August 5, 135 saints belonging to 135 spiritual traditions were present. Some eminent citizens of Ayodhya were also invited to the ceremony. The sacred soil from over 2000 holy places and water from more than 100 rivers was brought for the Bhumi Pujan. PM Modi performed the Bhumi Pujan of the Ram Mandir. Apart from him, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, Ram Mandir trust chief Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, UP CM Yogi Adityanath, and UP Governor Anandiben Patel were present on the stage.

(With ANI inputs)