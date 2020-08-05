Shiv Sena Hails PM Modi Performing 'historic' Ayodhya Bhumi Pujan; Apportions Credit

The Shiv Sena on Wednesday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi performing 'Bhumi Pujan' for Ram Mandir in Ayodhya will be a "historic, exciting and a proud moment" for Hindus. Finally, the Ram Janmabhoomi dispute has ended with a historic Supreme Court verdict favouring the Ram Temple, the party said in an editorial in its mouthpiece 'Saamana'

'This is stubborn behaviour'

Shiv Sena said, "The name of then Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi who pronounced a verdict in favour of the Ram Temple should have been somewhere in the list of special invitees but neither Ranjan Gogoi nor Shiv Sena's name who demolished the Babri Masjid is included in the list. This is a kind of stubborn behaviour that nobody else should get the credit for the 'Bhumi Pujan' ceremony."

"The leaders and workers of Shivsena, VHP, Bajrang Dal and RSS faced Lathis, teardrop gas and bullets, yet proceeded with a vision to resolve to build a temple at Ram Janmbhoomi in Ayodhya," it added.

The Shiv Sena also alleged that BJP leader Dr Subramanian Swamy has given the credit for the Ram Mandir to former Prime Ministers PV Narsimha Rao and Rajiv Gandhi. "But we have to accept that the verdict has come in Modi’s tenure and today we are witnessing the golden moment. It has to be accepted. If it had not been so, the CJI Ranjan Gogoi, who has given a decision in favour of Ram Temple, would not have become a member of the Rajya Sabha immediately after his retirement.," the editorial said.

The party said that with sacrifice, struggle, blood and sacrifice, Ram temple will take a shape in Ayodhya as PM Modi will lay the foundation brick for the Ram Temple. The politics on this issue should end forever along with the foundation ceremony of Ram Temple, it added.

The much-awaited foundation stone-laying ceremony of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya will take place amid much fanfare on Wednesday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to perform a 'pooja' at the Hanuman Garhi temple and Shree Ramlala Virajman before performing the 'Bhumi Pujan'. He will unveil a plaque to mark the laying of the foundation stone and also release a commemorative postage stamp on 'Shree Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir', ANI reported.

