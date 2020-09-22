Sharad Pawar Backs 8 Suspended Rajya Sabha MPs, Observes Fast In Their Support

In a show of support to the eight suspended Rajya Sabha MPs for their conduct in the House, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar said that he will observe fast for a day.

"I will also take part in their (eight suspended Rajya Sabha MPs) movement. I will fast for a day to show support," said Pawar in a press conference on Tuesday.

Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venakaiah Naidu on Monday suspended the members — Trinamool's Derek O'Brien and Dola Sen, AAP's Sanjay Singh, CPM's KK Ragesh and Elamaram Karim And Congress' Rajiv Satav and Syed Naseer Hussain — for the rest of the Monsoon Session for storming the well of the House and charging towards deputy chairman Harivansh while discussions were underway on the farm reform Bills a day earlier.

The lawmakers were angry as their demand for the division of votes on the bills was ignored. The bills were passed by voice vote while the opposition wanted them to be referred to a select committee.

Pawar, a former Union Agriculture Minister, called Harivansh’s behaviour objectionable and added it does not suit the reputation of the Upper House.

“The members wanted a proper discussion on the farm bills but the deputy chairman chose to pass them without discussion and that too with a voice vote,” he said. “I have never seen such a behaviour by a presiding officer in any of the Houses where I have been a member for 50 years.”

हा सगळा घटनाक्रम घडत असताना काही सदस्यांनी मतं व प्रतिक्रिया तीव्रपणे व्यक्त केली. त्यावर लगेच कारवाई करून काही सदस्यांचे अधिकार हिरावून घेतले. ते सदस्य प्रतिक्रिया म्हणून संसदेतील महात्मा गांधींच्या पुतळ्यासमोर आत्मक्लेश करण्यासाठी काल संध्याकाळपासून उपोषण व धरणं धरून बसले आहेत. pic.twitter.com/CSKX25F8Pz — Sharad Pawar (@PawarSpeaks) September 22, 2020

'Bold statement'

Moreover, Sharad Pawar said that he is happy that the suspended MPs did not touch the tea Harivansh offered them Tuesday morning and continued their protest. "It would also be a bold statement to make that the protests would bring changes in the deputy chairman’s behaviour and thus I would not dare to make it,” the NCP chief said.

Harivansh had met the eight lawmakers, who staged an all-night sit-in on the lawns of Parliament near the Mahatma Gandhi statue and offered them tea and snacks. The MPs declined the refreshment and appeared unwilling to end their protest even as Harivansh said he will undertake a day-long fast over the “humiliating conduct against him”.

