Sharad Pawar Urges Govt To Take Farmers 'seriously'; Tomar Retorts 'UPA Wanted Farm Laws'

As farmers continue to protest against the Centre's Farm Laws for the 33rd consecutive day, NCP Supremo Sharad Pawar on Monday, urged the Centre to take the 'entire agitation very seriously', terming it 'not good for the country'. Pawar met with CPI (M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury to discuss the ongoing farmers' agitation as well as the upcoming West Bengal Assembly election. Both leaders have distanced themselves from the ongoing farmer protests - maintaining there are no political parties involved in the farmers' protest.

Pawar: 'Must take agitation seriously'

I think the government should take the entire agitation very seriously. There has to be dialogue & solution. I heard... there are four or five suicides. If that type of situation is developing, it's not good for the country: Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar #FarmLaws pic.twitter.com/UaUWpQjOFf — ANI (@ANI) December 28, 2020

"Let's see what happens in the Dec 30th meeting. If a solution does not come out then we have to think," added Pawar. Yechury added, "No political parties involved in the farmers' protests", inspite of the CPIM-Peasant Front - All India Kisan Sabha - convening most farm unions currently protesting at Delhi borders.

Tomar: "Pawar wanted to pass Farm Laws"

Meanwhile, Union Agriculture Minister met with 25 farmer organisations' leaders at PUSA, handing over a letter in support of the new agriculture laws. Addressing the leaders, he claimed that the Manmohan Singh government wanted to bring the Farm Laws, but could not as Singh and his Agriculture minister Sharad Pawar bowed down to pressure and influence. Thanking PM Modi's continued support to the Farm laws, he said that with these laws will be implemented and the Centre will succeed in explaining to the farmers.

During UPA govt, Manmohan Singh ji & Sharad Pawar ji wanted to bring #FarmLaws but they could not stand pressure & influence. We're fortunate that today Modi ji is our PM who works selflessly for development of country & welfare of people: Union Agriculture Min Narendra S Tomar pic.twitter.com/joPQzFVYTP — ANI (@ANI) December 28, 2020

Farmer-Centre breakthrough?

Meanwhile, the farm unions have set a four-point agenda for the next round of talks with Centre. Sending for proposed talks on December 29, Farmers demanded - repeal Farm laws, legally guarantee MSP, amend NCR air quality ordinance & Electricity Bill 2020. Farmers continue to protest against the Centre's Farm Laws for the 33rd consecutive day, demanding a total repeal - calling for a nationwide stir on January 1. Centre has countered the farmers' proposal, by inviting them for talks on December 30.

Rejecting the Centre's proposed amendment to the three Farm Laws, farmers have stayed firm on their demand of total repeal of the Farm acts, stating a 'lack of trust' on the Modi government. The farm union leaders were sent a 10-point proposal by the Centre assuring to give written guarantee for Minimum Support Price (MSP), empowering states to create a law which will prevent misuse of traders' registration, continuing current electricity bill payment done by the government and amend the stubble burning penalty clause. PM Modi has also released over Rs 18,000 crore to more than nine crore farmers under 'Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi' scheme. While the Centre has been in talks to several other farm unions supporting the Laws, the protesting unions have retaliated by approaching the Supreme Court seeking a total repeal of the laws and a nationwide farm waiver.

