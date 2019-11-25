The Debate
Sharad Pawar Vs Ajit Pawar: Here's What They Said About Allying With BJP

Politics

In the ongoing political situation in Maha, NCP neta & Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar & party supremo Sharad Pawar made contradictory statements on the BJP

Written By Yash Sanghvi | Mumbai | Updated On:
Ajit Pawar

In the ongoing political situation in Maharashtra, NCP leader and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has confirmed that his party will support the BJP. The NCP leader stated, "NCP stands with the BJP" and further commenting on the floor test, Ajit Pawar stated, "We have the numbers to form the government." The statements issued by Ajit Pawar is in contradiction to the statements made by his uncle, Sharad Pawar, wherein the NCP chief has continued to reiterate that the NCP will only form the government with Shiv Sena and Congress with Uddhav Thackeray becoming the Chief Minister.

READ | Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Accuses BJP Of 'kidnapping The Mandate' In Maharashtra

READ | Maharashtra LIVE Updates: SC To Hear Sena-NCP-Cong Plea; Parties To Show Numbers

Sharad Pawar and Ajit Pawar make contradictory statements on Twitter

Political scenario

Meanwhile, hotel politics continues unabated in the state, with NCP MLAs being moved after a plain-clothed policeman was found in the Renaissance Hotel where they were staying. Earlier on Sunday, Ajit Pawar thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister and BJP president Amit Shah, and other BJP leaders and assured that there will be a stable government. He also changed his Twitter bio to Deputy CM of Maharashtra, while also maintaining that he is an NCP leader. However, on Saturday, he skipped the party's legislative meet even as sources told that he was summoned by the NCP supremo Sharad Pawar and was told to resign from the deputy CM's post.

READ | Inside Scoop: Anger At Sharad Pawar's Dy CM Pick Preceded Ajit Pawar's Big Decision

READ | Rohit Pawar Invokes 'love', Requests Ajit Pawar To Reconcile With NCP Chief Sharad Pawar

Published:
