Sharad Pawar Vs Ajit Pawar: Here's What They Said About Allying With BJP

In the ongoing political situation in Maharashtra, NCP leader and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has confirmed that his party will support the BJP. The NCP leader stated, "NCP stands with the BJP" and further commenting on the floor test, Ajit Pawar stated, "We have the numbers to form the government." The statements issued by Ajit Pawar is in contradiction to the statements made by his uncle, Sharad Pawar, wherein the NCP chief has continued to reiterate that the NCP will only form the government with Shiv Sena and Congress with Uddhav Thackeray becoming the Chief Minister.

Sharad Pawar and Ajit Pawar make contradictory statements on Twitter

There is no question of forming an alliance with @BJP4Maharashtra.

NCP has unanimously decided to ally with @ShivSena & @INCMaharashtra to form the government. Shri Ajit Pawar’s statement is false and misleading in order to create confusion and false perception among the people. — Sharad Pawar (@PawarSpeaks) November 24, 2019

I am in the NCP and shall always be in the NCP and @PawarSpeaks Saheb is our leader.



Our BJP-NCP alliance shall provide a stable Government in Maharashtra for the next five years which will work sincerely for the welfare of the State and its people. — Ajit Pawar (@AjitPawarSpeaks) November 24, 2019

Political scenario

Meanwhile, hotel politics continues unabated in the state, with NCP MLAs being moved after a plain-clothed policeman was found in the Renaissance Hotel where they were staying. Earlier on Sunday, Ajit Pawar thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister and BJP president Amit Shah, and other BJP leaders and assured that there will be a stable government. He also changed his Twitter bio to Deputy CM of Maharashtra, while also maintaining that he is an NCP leader. However, on Saturday, he skipped the party's legislative meet even as sources told that he was summoned by the NCP supremo Sharad Pawar and was told to resign from the deputy CM's post.

