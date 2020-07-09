Jagdeep Dies At 81: Raj Babbar And Shatrughan Sinha Offer Deepest Condolences

As soon as the news of the demise of veteran actor Jagdeep broke, many filmmakers and fans paid tribute to the late actor. Recently, actor Raj Babbar and Shatrughan Sinha also took to their social media and expressed their grief over the death of the 81-year-old actor. Raj Babbar remembered Jagdeep's comic timings while Shatrughan Sinha recalled that he bought his first car 'Austin' from him.

Shatrughan Sinha and Raj Babbar pay tribute to Jagdeep

Sharing a black and white format picture of Jagdeep on Instagram, Raj Babbar wrote, "Deepest Condolences on the demise of Syed Ishtiaq Ahmed Jaffrey Saheb #Jagdeep Ji. Blessed to have walked few steps with this great soul in his 400 films long journey. Always marvelled at his impeccable comic timing & versatility. His place in our hearts is forever. RIP Sir."

Meanwhile, actor Shatrughan Sinha shared a thread of tweets to pay tribute. In three tweets, Shatrughan Sinha praised the work of Jagdeep, especially his performance in Amitabh Bachchan and Dharmendra starrer Sholay, in which he was seen portraying the titular character Soorma Bhopali. Shatrughan Sinha also stated that he was one of the finest comedians.

Deepest condolences on the sad demise of veteran actor, comedian par excellence, iconic #Jagdeep. He was a great human being & very down to earth. I was not only his neighbour during my initial years but also bought my first car 'Austin' from him. I had the privilege of working — Shatrughan Sinha (@ShatruganSinha) July 9, 2020

with him in many films including late & great #HarmeshMalhotra films & of course in #RatanMohan Jaggu. He will be remembered for the joys & laughter he brought on screen effortlessly, right from Hum Panchi ek daal ke to the epic #Sholay, entertaining us for almost 6 decades. — Shatrughan Sinha (@ShatruganSinha) July 9, 2020

We have lost one of the finest comedians....the great 'Sholay' of an actor 'Soorma Bhopali'! You will remembered through your legacy & will be fondly missed too. Heartfelt prayers & strength to his sons, wonder actor @jaavedjaaferi @NavedJafri & family. Rest in peace🙏 — Shatrughan Sinha (@ShatruganSinha) July 9, 2020

Jagdeep's death

Veteran actor Jagdeep, aka Syed Ishtiaq Ahmed Jafri, passed away on Wednesday at the age of 81. According to the reports, the funeral will be held on Thursday at Mazgaon Mustafa Bazaar burial ground in Mumbai. The official statement from his family is still awaited.

Jagdeep's projects

Apart from playing 'Soorma Bhopali' in Sholay, Jagdeep has worked in more than 400 films. He was featured in films like Purana Mandir (1984), Salman Khan's dad in Andaz Apna Apna (1994). He has also directed a movie Soorma Bhopali with this character as the protagonist.

The late actor started his film career as a child artist in B. R. Chopra's Afsana. He established himself as a comedian from the movie Brahmachari. Jagdeep was last seen in Gali Gali Chor Hai, starring Akshaye Khanna, Shriya Saran and Mugdha Godse in the lead roles. The Rumi Jaffrey directorial released in 2012.

