Shatrughan Sinha Condemns Delhi Violence, Says 'Shame On Us, We Are Dividing The Nation'

Amid the ongoing clashes in North East Delhi between pro and anti-CAA protestors, former BJP turned Congress leader Shatrughan Sinha has taken to Twitter calling it a matter of shame that the nation has been divided in the name of religion with riots going on in national capital.

Shame on us, we are dividing the nation in the name of religion & with riots & that too in the capital of India #Delhi. That too when the most powerful & popular leader of the world #DonaldTrump & his family are here on their visit in #Delhi. — Shatrughan Sinha (@ShatruganSinha) February 26, 2020

US President Donald Trump departed on the night of February 25 after his 36-hour long visit to India. The violence in Delhi erupted on Sunday evening after the clash between pro and anti-CAA protestors and continued while the US President and his family were in the country. However, responding to media, Trump stated that he has not discussed the ongoing violence with Prime Minister Narendra Modi adding that he will leave it to the government of India to handle it.

The Delhi violence has so far claimed 20 lives with over 180 injured. Head Constable Ratan Lal was martyred in the violence while several police personnel, including Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Shahdra, Amit Sharma, were injured during the clashes.

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval has been given the charge to bring the situation under control in Delhi. He is expected to brief Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Cabinet about the on-ground situation. On Tuesday, the NSA visited Jafrabad, Seelampur and other areas in North-east Delhi where he held talks with leaders of different communities. According to sources, the NSA made it clear that lawlessness would not be tolerated and he asserted that an adequate number of police and paramilitary forces had been deployed. The police personnel have been given a free hand to respond.

Earlier on Tuesday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah held a meeting with Delhi Police and his ministry officials. Newly-appointed Special Commissioner of Delhi Police (Law and Order) SN Shrivastava also attended the meeting, which started at around 7 pm and lasted till 10 pm. Shah had also chaired a meeting with Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik and other political leaders regarding the violence and the prevailing situation in the national capital.

