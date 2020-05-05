Shiv Sena Calls For A Surgical Strike Without 'tom-tomming' To Avenge Handwara Martyrs

As the nation mourns the loss of 8 Bravehearts who lost their lives in the Handwara encounter, the Shiv Sena on Tuesday called for a surgical strike to avenge the killings. In an editorial in Sena mouthpiece 'Saamana' on Tuesday, it said that there should be a surgical strike. It also took a jibe on the Hindu-Muslim politics in the country but did not name any party. Furthermore, it added that such incidents should not take place when 'a strong and quite patriotic government' is in power at the Centre.

"Let there be a surgical strike without tom-tomming about it to avenge the martyrdom of the five Jawans. It is not a good sign that five of our Jawans are killed in one go, the Uddhav Thackeray-led party said. "Our jawans are getting killed on our own land. It is happening at a time when a strong and quite patriotic government is in place in Delhi (Centre). India has forgotten the Kashmir war due to the situation triggered by COVID-19, but Pakistan has not," it added.

India had carried out retaliatory surgical strikes on seven terror launch pads across the LoC, with the Army targeting terrorists preparing to infiltrate from PoK after the Uri terror attack in September 2016.

Security personnel martyred in Handwara encounter

On Sunday, 5 security personnel including an Army Colonel and Major were martyred in an encounter with terrorists at a village in Handwara, Jammu and Kashmir. As per the Indian Army statement, a joint operation was launched by the Army and Police based on the intelligence input that terrorists had taken civilians as hostages in a house in Changimul, Handwara. The security personnel managed to safely rescue the citizens and eliminated two terrorists. Subsequently, Prime Minister Narendra Modi. President Ram Nath Kovind, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and several other top officials paid tribute to the martyred personnel. 3 CRPF personnel were also martyred in Handwara on Monday.

