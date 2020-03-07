'Lord Ram Is Backing Us': Shiv Sena Lauds First 100 Days Of Uddhav Thackeray Government

Shiv Sena on Saturday stated that a lot of work has been done in the first 100 days of the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government. Claiming that ‘Ram Rajya’ had commenced in Maharashtra, Sena MP Sanjay Raut in the Saamana editorial opined that the opposition’s prediction about the government’s collapse had proved to be incorrect.

Raut contended that the opposition was in a fix as Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray was heading to Ayodhya despite running a government with the support of NCP and Congress.

Sanjay Raut wrote, “It has been 100 days since ‘Ram Rajya’ has commenced in Maharashtra due to the inspiration of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Despite the ‘80 hours’ people claiming that the government would not last for 100 days, it has managed to do a lot of things in 100 days. In 100 days, the Thackeray government has transformed the doubts in the mind of people to trust.”

He added, “The Ayodhya visit of Uddhav Thackeray is without any vested interests. Three parties having different ideologies came together and formed the government in Maharashtra. This government is running as per the Constitution. How will Thackeray go to Ayodhya now that he is heading such a government? - such questions were asked by the opponents. As Uddhav Thackeray is going to Ayodhya, the opponents are caught in a fix. Irrespective of who is supporting the government, Uddhav Thackeray and Shiv Sena have remained as they were before. There has been no change in ideology and position.”

'Maharashtra will follow the path of truth shown by Lord Ram'

Moreover, the Sena MP asserted that the Maharashtra government was running as per Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s idea of justice. At the same time, he mentioned that it was also following the path of truth shown by Lord Ram. Furthermore, he exuded confidence that the Maha Vikas Aghadi government had the backing of Lord Ram.

“The state will run by Lord Ram’s path of truth as much as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s idea of justice. Mahatma Gandhi wanted a Ram Rajya where the government is duty-bound to fulfill the promises made to people. In Maharashtra, the government having such thoughts is functioning currently. And it will continue to function like this. After all, Lord Ram is backing us,” Sanjay Raut opined.

