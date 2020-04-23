Top Politicians Condemn Attack On Arnab Goswami; Slam Congress After Attackers' Confession

Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami and his wife and Republic TV Editor Samyabrata Ray Goswami were physically attacked on Wednesday night. The attack took place at Ganpatrao Kadam Marg, just a short distance away from Arnab's house, as they were driving back in their Toyota Corolla.

The attackers, who used their bike to block Arnab's car and took a good hard look to identify him in the front seat before launching their attack, were caught by Arnab's security and are now in Mumbai Police's custody. After they were apprehended, the goons confessed to Arnab's Mumbai police attache that they were from the youth Congress and were sent by the party higher-ups to teach him a lesson. The attack took place just after Arnab Goswami had questioned Congress president Sonia Gandhi in his debate.

CLINCHER: Official Congress posts & photos with senior party netas betray Arnab Goswami's attackers

Responses from political circles

Several people from the political circles came forward to condemn the attack. Here are the responses:

BJP MLA Ram Kadam strongly condemned the attack on Arnab Goswami and his wife and stated that it is clear that the attackers are from Congress. "Everyone knows that Arnab brought the real face of Congress. They attacked him to suppress his voice. No one can suppress the voice of the media." He further questioned if the Maharastra Government will register Sonia Gandhi's name in the FIR.

10 hours past the incident #ArnabAttacked Why is filing the FIR taking so long ? If this is what a journalist has to face what is going to happen to the common people ? @OfficeofUT @AnilDeshmukhNCP @AjitPawarSpeaks #SupportArnabGoswami #IndiaWithArnav — Ram Kadam (@ramkadam) April 23, 2020

BJP leader GVL Narasimha Rao took to Twitter and condemned the attack on Arnab Goswami. He stated that "shame on the Indian National Congress" for the attack.

Strongly deplore Congress goons' attack on Arnab Goswami. I was on last night's debate on communal lynching of Hindu Sants in Palghar. For asking questions on Congress's silence on heinous crime, Sonia Cong unleashes Italian mafia style terror. Shame on @INCIndia#ArnabAttacked https://t.co/OEEtHhWai1 — GVL Narasimha Rao (@GVLNRAO) April 23, 2020

BJP leader Kirit Somaiya condemned the attack and urged the Maharashtra government to provide protection to Arnab Goswami.

We condemn #ArnabGoswamiAttacked request authorities strong action against the Gundas of Congress & protection to Arnab. I have requested Hon Governor Maharashtra & Mumbai Police Commissioner in this regard @BJP4India @BJP4Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/qYHwH3jpFV — Kirit Somaiya (@KiritSomaiya) April 23, 2020

Condemning the attack, BJP MP Shobha Karandlaje took to Twitter and stated that "speaking the truth will cost a life in Maharashtra." She further urged for a strict punishment against the perpetrators.

The lives of Hindu Sadhus & Journalists are under threat in @OfficeofUT's Maharashtra!



The cowardly and violent attack on #ArnabGoswami & his wife is highly condemnable.



Speaking TRUTH will cost you LIFE in Maharashtra, perpetrators must be punished! — Shobha Karandlaje (@ShobhaBJP) April 23, 2020

Former Punjab Deputy CM Sukhbir Singh Badal tweeted the following:

ShiromaniAkaliDal condemns cowardly attack on RepublicTV founder #ArnabGoswami by @INCIndia goons in Mumbai. I urge MaharashtraCM UddhavThackeray ji to order an inquiry & ensure exemplary punishment to all those involved. #FreedomOfPress is paramount.@OfficeofUT @ArnabGoswamiRtv pic.twitter.com/PAT58KcCAA — Sukhbir Singh Badal (@officeofssbadal) April 23, 2020

Centre's response

Information and Broadcasting Prakash Javadekar said, "We condemn the attempt to attack Arnab Goswami. We condemn every attack on any journalist. This is against democracy and it is really ironic that those who preach tolerance have become so intolerant."

