Shivraj Singh Chouhan On 'Free Kashmir' Placard: 'Kashmir Is Already Free'

After 'Free Kashmir' posters were seen at the protests in Mumbai against the JNU violence on Monday, Madhya Pradesh BJP leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan reacted over the incident on January 7 and stated, 'Kashmir is now Free'

Taking to his official Twitter handle, the BJP MP went on to explain how "Kashmir is now free from the draconian Article 370' and how it's now time to fight to free POK.

Don't worry, Kashmir is now free from the draconian #Article370. It's time to fight to #FreePOK!



In the meantime, 'Free Kashmir' from Islamic Radicalisation!



'Free Kashmir' from decades of Corruption!



'Free Kashmir' from shackles of fake stakeholders of Kashmir! https://t.co/BNKs34qsHr — Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) January 7, 2020

Fadnavis hits out at Maha CM over 'Free Kashmir' poster

Maharashtra BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on January 6 called out Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray for not taking any action thus far. While talking about the placard, Fadnavis questioned the real intent of the protests. He also questioned CM Thackeray on whether he would continue to tolerate such a separatist activity merely 2 km away from the Chief Minister’s Office.

Protest is for what exactly?

Why slogans of “Free Kashmir”?

How can we tolerate such separatist elements in Mumbai?

‘Free Kashmir’ slogans by Azadi gang at 2km from CMO?

Uddhav ji are you going to tolerate this Free Kashmir Anti India campaign right under your nose???@OfficeofUT https://t.co/zkWRjxuTqA — Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) January 6, 2020

'Free Kashmir' poster spotted at Mumbai

Protests against the JNU violence which have been witnessed in Mumbai since Sunday night took a bizarre turn when 'Free Kashmir' posters were witnessed on Monday. Visuals from the Gateway of India where thousands have gathered a woman carrying a 'Free Kashmir' poster. Posters proclaiming 'Ban ABVP' and several Indian tricolour flags too were spotted at the site.

Mumbai: Poster reading, 'Free Kashmir' seen at Gateway of India, during protest against yesterday's violence at Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru University. #Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/WrEi8DQwhP — ANI (@ANI) January 6, 2020

