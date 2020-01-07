The Debate
Shivraj Singh Chouhan On 'Free Kashmir' Placard: 'Kashmir Is Already Free'

Politics

Former Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday spoke about the 'Free Kashmir' Placard being spotted in Mumbai during JNU violence protests on Monday.

Shivraj Singh Chouhan

After 'Free Kashmir' posters were seen at the protests in Mumbai against the JNU violence on Monday, Madhya Pradesh BJP leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan reacted over the incident on January 7 and stated, 'Kashmir is now Free'

Taking to his official Twitter handle, the BJP MP went on to explain how "Kashmir is now free from the draconian Article 370' and how it's now time to fight to free POK.

READ | Fadnavis laments Uddhav's inaction over 'Free Kashmir' placard in Mumbai, questions intent

Fadnavis hits out at Maha CM over 'Free Kashmir' poster

Maharashtra BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on January 6 called out Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray for not taking any action thus far. While talking about the placard, Fadnavis questioned the real intent of the protests. He also questioned CM Thackeray on whether he would continue to tolerate such a separatist activity merely 2 km away from the Chief Minister’s Office.  

READ | Taking serious cognisance of the 'Free Kashmir' poster seen at Gateway: Mumbai police

'Free Kashmir' poster spotted at Mumbai  

Protests against the JNU violence which have been witnessed in Mumbai since Sunday night took a bizarre turn when 'Free Kashmir' posters were witnessed on Monday. Visuals from the Gateway of India where thousands have gathered a woman carrying a 'Free Kashmir' poster. Posters proclaiming 'Ban ABVP' and several Indian tricolour flags too were spotted at the site.

READ | 'Free Kashmir' poster spotted at Mumbai's protest against JNU violence

READ | Anupam Kher fumes over 'Free Kashmir' placard, questions 'different motive' in agitation

