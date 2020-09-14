Karnataka: Siddaramaiah Seeks Stringent Action Against Those Involved In Drug Peddling

On Monday, the Leader of Opposition in Karnataka assembly Siddaramaiah sought strict action against those involved in drug peddling in the state. His statement comes a day after the Drug Mafia case of Karnataka took major twists and turns as the investigation progressed in the case. After Sandalwood, now drug mafia connections have found their way into political circles too.

"See strict action has to be taken against anybody involved in drugs peddling. Let him belong to any field or any party or let him be powerful or famous but strict action has to be taken," said Siddaramaiah.

Further responding to query on Congress MLA Zameer Khan's name allegedly being linked to the case, Siddaramaiah said that it's right to summon someone with evidence, however, the leader of the opposition added that taking anyone's name is a political gimmick.

"If they have evidence let them summon him. Unnecessarily blaming him or others is not correct. If he is involved in any type like consuming, selling or organizing let them arrest him. Taking anyone's name is a political gimmick. Let them enquire with specific evidence. Summoning him after anyone like Sambargi takes name is not correct," added Siddaramaiah.

Drug-nexus Links Reach Karnataka Netas Over Alleged JDS-Colombo Trip

Self-claimed activist and celebrity manager Prashanth Sambargi spoke to Republic Media Network and alleged that actor Sanjana Galrani and Congress MLA Zameer Ahmed Khan attended the event in Colombo, Sri Lanka.

“My allegation is not that actor Sanjjana and MLA Zameer Ahmed Khan were in the same flight or same hotel. My claim is that they attended that event.”

Clarifying his visit to Colombo at then JD(S) party meeting, former JDS MLA and sitting Congress MLA Zameer Ahmed Khan claimed, "I did not say that I have never gone to Colombo or casinos. When in JD(S), I went there with HD Kumaraswamy and 26 MLAs. Barring Deve Gowda's son, HD Revanna and one more party MLA, all other party MLAs went there and went to casinos also. I go to Colombo once in a year or so, I go to Colombo and go to casinos. Is it illegal? I have not gone to Pakistan. As a matter of fact, most of the Karnataka legislators go to Colombo and go to casinos."

Sandalwood Drug Racket

Meanwhile, all these developments come at the backdrop of the drug racket prevalent in the Kannada film industry - 'Sandalwood', which came to light when deceased journalist Gauri Lankesh's brother - Indrajit Lankesh revealed the involvement of certain actors in the drug menace. He named two actresses who were allegedly not being interrogated due to the supposed political connection.

Police sources claim that drugs being supplied through the ‘dark net’ was detected while raiding the places belonging to a few drug peddlers. Joint commissioner of police (CCB), Sandeep Patil, stated that a notice has been issued to Lankesh summoning him for questioning. Three alleged drug peddlers - M Anoop, Anikha D and R Ravindran have been arrested when NCB conducted raids in the city and seized drugs like LSD, MDM, ecstasy, cannabis worth Rs 1.25 crores which were being supplied to local youths.

(with inputs from ANI)