Siddaramaiah Slams Karnataka Anti-cow Slaughter Bill; Dares 'why Not In Whole Country?'

Former Chief Minister of Karnataka Siddaramaiah on Tuesday said that passing anti-cow slaughter bill in the legislative assembly without allowing discussion reflects the "coward nature" of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Congress leader Siddaramaiah also said that if the anti-cow slaughter bill is debated on the floor of the house, the BJP is afraid of being 'exposed'. Taking to Twitter, the former Karnataka Chief Minister said that BJP's only motive behind implementing this bill is to gain political advantage by creating communal tension.

Passing Anti-Cow slaughter bill in Legislative Assembly without allowing discussion, reflects the coward nature of @BJP4Karnataka.



They are afraid of being exposed if a debate is held on the floor of the house.



1/6#CowSlaughterBill — Siddaramaiah (@siddaramaiah) December 29, 2020

Siddaramaiah: 'Debate on anti-cow slaughter bill will expose BJP'

Hitting out at BJP in Karnataka, the Congress leader said, "There is a ban on cow slaughter but there is no restriction to consume or sell beef. What drama are BJP leaders in Karnataka trying to play?" Former CM also asked Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa whether he will restrict importing beef or not. Stating that the ban on cow slaughter does not just affect farmers but will also have an adverse impact on leather manufacturers, Siddaramaiah said that there will be a shortage of raw materials and this will ruin the leather industry.

Asserting that this bill should have been pushed forward in the entire country, the Congress leader said, "BJP which advocates one language and one religion should have implemented same anti-cow slaughter bill in the entire country." He further said that if BJP is brave enough, then it should bring similar laws in Goa and Northern States also and should also bring a ban on exports.

Siddaramaiah added, "The government has said it is willing to look after aged cows. But how many cow shelters are there in the State? How many new cow shelters shall be opened? How much of the budget has been allocated for this? Chief Minister of Karnataka should answer."

The Karnataka Prevention of Slaughter and Preservation of Cattle Bill (2020) was passed in the Karnataka assembly on December 9 amid uproar and walkout by opposition parties, Congress and the JD(S). Under this bill, three and seven years jail and (or) a fine up to Rs 5 lakh will be imposed. Subsequent offences can invite fines up to Rs 10 lakh and a jail term of up to seven years.

