Singhvi Slams BJP Motormouth UP MLA's 'gutter Mentality' Remark On Rape Amid Hathras Case

Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Abhishek Manu Singhvi has hit out at BJP over the party's motormouth UP MLA's statement that 'parents must impart values to their daughters'. Taking to Twitter Singhvi said that the ruling party defends the top brass saying they "are civil, educated & progressive" but those that are close to the masses often have "an engrained gutter mentality".

They defend BJP by saying top brass are civil, educated & progressive but there are some stragglers. They often forget that these are the elements that are among the masses having an engrained gutter mentality re: patriarchy, caste system & religion.https://t.co/dVxPKYvs2u — Abhishek Singhvi (@DrAMSinghvi) October 4, 2020

BJP MLA Surendra Singh who is the repeated issuer of atrocious statements on Saturday said 'parents must impart values to their daughters' when asked about the growing number of rapes in Uttar Pradesh. The MLA further put the onus on women and advised parents to teach 'young girls to dress and behave accordingly in a civilised society', however, there was no word of advice to parents about how the upbringing of men should be.

His insensitive remarks were strongly criticised at a time when the state is under chaos over the incident of alleged gangrape of a 19-year-old who succumbed to the fatal injuries on Tuesday.

"I am an MLA as well as a teacher. Rapes will stop only by values, not by law and order. It is the responsibility of parents to impart values which to their young daughter as to behave and dress appropriately in a civil society. It is our duty, the government's duty, and the family's duty. As it is the duty of the government to protect, it is the parents' duty to educate their daughters with values," said Singh.

UP CM orders CBI inquiry

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday ordered the case to be transferred to CBI. Prior to this decision, he had ordered the suspension of five police officers including the district's Police Superintendent (SP) Vikrant Vir for the midnight funeral. He also ordered an SIT investigation which is now was probing the death of the 19-year-old Dalit woman by four upper-caste men which has since the start been reported as a gangrape. Earlier, the CM had also announced Rs 25 lakh ex-gratia for the family and a government job for a family member.

