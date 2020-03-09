Sonia Gandhi's Snub Preceded Jyotiraditya Scindia's MP MLAs Flying To Bengaluru: Sources

Amidst speculation of Jyotiraditya Scindia leading the Madhya Pradesh Congress rift, sources have now revealed that the situation escalated to a point where 18 Congress MLAs are now in Bengaluru only after Congress interim chief Sonia Gandhi allegedly 'refused' to meet the former Guna MP.

A dramatic escalation of the crisis within Kamal Nath's ranks took place on Monday as 18 Congress Madhya Pradesh MLAs - including 6 state ministers - flew to Bengaluru aboard chartered flights along with the PA of Scindia. At the same time, sources reported that the BJP had summoned all its MLAs to Bhopal, allegedly with the intention of moving a no-confidence motion against Chief Minister Kamal Nath.

According to sources, the events that transpired on Monday took place after Scindia had sought time to meet Sonia Gandhi on Sunday but was turned down

Trouble had seemed to loom large for Kamal Nath after Scindia had refused to intervene in the matter of MLAs allegedly being poached by the BJP. Scindia was called to rein in the situation but he allegedly refused to intervene. Scindia who is allegedly 'unwell' skipped the meeting with Kamal Nath and Sonia Gandhi on Monday.

CM Kamal Nath flies to Delhi

Amidst the crisis, Chief Minister Kamal Nath had flown to Delhi on Monday to meet Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi to discuss the political upheaval that his government is going through. Previously, sources had revealed that Sonia Gandhi was 'miffed' with the MP CM over the political instability that had hit the state under his rule. He has since returned to Bhopal.

Soon after meeting Sonia Gandhi in Delhi, Kamal Nath had said, "I will follow the directions of Sonia Gandhiji. We discussed the political situation in Madhya Pradesh. We also discussed a lot of issues." When asked about the internal rift with Scindia, Nath appeared to evade the question.

