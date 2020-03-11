Split In Scindia Camp? Not All Rebel MP MLAs Ready To Join BJP; 'Came For Maharaj': Source

In a recent development according to the sources, 10 of the 22 rebel Madhya Pradesh MLAs including two ministers have refused to join BJP. This development has come at a time when Congress has repeatedly asserted confidence in proving the majority on the floor test. Congress MLAs have also reiterated that the rebel Scindia-camp MLAs are in touch with Congress leadership and will return back to the party.

"We came for Maharaj (Scindia), not to go to BJP", said some 10 of the 22 rebel MLAs, according to the sources. Scindia is likely to join the BJP on Wednesday, though neither side has directly confirmed this yet. As per sources, he will also file his nomination for the Rajya Sabha on March 13.

Madhya Pradesh Thriller

Chaos inflicted the Kamal Nath-led Madhya Pradesh government when Jyotiraditya Scindia quit the party and along with him, 22 MLAs who are loyal to Scindia also tendered resignations from the Bengaluru-based resort at which they were holed up, leading to the obvious possibility of the collapse of the government due to lack of numbers to prove majority. Chief Minister Kamal Nath in a meeting with Congress MLAs on Tuesday evening asked the MLAs to get ready for mid-term polls, with the Speaker's decision on the Scindia camp MLAs awaited.

Can Congress evade a collapse?

The Madhya Pradesh assembly has a strength of 230 members. Two members have died since then, one each from BJP and Congress, making the current effective strength of the House is 228 with two seats vacant.

Of the 228 MLAs: Congress has 114 MLAs while BJP has 107, BSP - 2 MLAs (including 1 suspended), Samajwadi Party - 1 MLA, Independents - 4 MLAs. The MP government has the support of two MLAs from the BSP, one Samajwadi Party MLA and four are independents at present. Now, if 10 of the 22 rebel MLAs rejoin Congress, the overall strength of the Assembly will get to 216, and the number required to prove majority will be 108. In that case, the Congress would have 104 MLAs plus the support of seven MLAs combined of BSP, SP and independents adding up to 111, sufficient to retain the government.

Resort politics

BJP has shifted its Madhya Pradesh MLAs to Gurugram in order to keep them safe from being poached by Congress. Whereas Congress MLAs were seen flocking outside Kamal Nath's residence to gather for a meeting. While the MLAs have denied, but sources have said that Congress is planning to move all its MLAs to a Jaipur-based resort to ensure the number of MLAs changing loyalties doesn't go up. They have since departed in buses to the airport in Bhopal.

