Stalin's Son Udhayanidhi Runs Afoul Of AIADMK-ally Tamil Manila Congress Over Stage Row

As DMK is on the campaign trail for the upcoming Tamil Nadu assembly elections, party chief MK Stalin's son Udhayanidhi's convoy was blocked by Tamil Manila Congress cadres near Ariyalur. A video of the incident went viral on social media where Udhayanidhi is campaigning at Thirumanur, and Manila Congress cadres attempt to climb his vehicle, getting into an argument with Udhayanidhi. The Manila Congress cadres alleged that their party founder GK Muppanar's image which was earlier a fixture was removed from the stage from where Udhayanidhi made a speech. Tamil Manila Congress is now led by GK Vasan, and the party is in alliance with AIADMK.

Earlier in November when Udhayanidhi sounded DMK's poll bugle and flagged off its campaign - 'Vidiyalai Nokki Stalinin Kural' - from Thirukkuvalai - the ancestral home of Late former CM M Karunanidhi - he was arrested by Tamil Nadu police citing COVID-19 violations. The DMK scion has set off on a 75-day tour from Thirukuvalai, that targets interacting with more than 10 lakh people, while Stalin who is eyeing the CM seat for the first time is conducting Grama Sabha meetings.



MK Stalin's campaign

Setting aim for the upcoming 2021 polls, DMK Chief M K Stalin, said that his party will win over 200 seats in the 234-seat Tamil Nadu assembly. He has launched the "WeRejectADMK" campaign calling it "lack of governance" by the Palaniswami government and touching sensitive issues such as the NEET-related suicides. On Tuesday, Stalin had met Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit and submitted a 96-page memorandum listing “corruption charges” against Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswami, Deputy CM O Panneerselvam, and six of their cabinet colleagues.

Stalin while campaigning also stated that celebrities such as Rajinikanth and Kamal Hassan are being forced to join politics and launch parties to ensure that DMK does not win the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. Attacking the ruling AIADMK, Stalin had said, “If money could win elections, then let me remind you, AIADMK has lost elections even after distributing cash for votes.” Stalin, who awaits his maiden CM term, has declared that his party will win 200+ seats in the polls. It is to be noted that Prashant Kishor and his team IPAC have been roped in for Stalin's campaign.

2021 Tamil Nadu polls

Two warring factions in AIADMK - of Deputy CM O Pannerselvam (OPS) and CM E Palaniswamy (EPS) - reconciled after the party named incumbent E Palaniswamy as its CM candidate and O Panneerselvam as the chief of the 11-member steering committee. While AIADMK hopes for a coalition with BJP, the saffron party is reportedly in talks with MK Stalin's estranged brother - Alagiri and superstar Rajinikanth - who has often praised PM Modi. AIADMK has already said that it is with BJP in presence of senior BJP leader and ex-party chief Amit Shah. The 234 seats in Tamil Nadu assembly will be going to polls in May next year.

