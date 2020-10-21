Subramanian Swamy Responds On Plot Against Arnab; Alleges 'SSR-style Spin Being Readied'

Following Republic Media Network's explosive sting on sitting Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik exposing the plot to target Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, BJP MP Dr Subramanian Swamy claimed that a 'Sushant Singh Rajput-style' script was being readied by the Maharashtra government to 'camouflage the supari for the Dubai Dada gang'.

After a plot to target Republic was exposed on Monday, a new sting has laid bare another even more dangerous political conspiracy specifically to 'trap' Arnab Goswami. A sitting minister in the Maharashtra government and a senior member of Sharad Pawar's NCP - Nawab Malik has been stung by Republic Media Network, and on-camera, he has disclosed vile, diabolical and gory details, even going on to say 'Arnab could commit suicide', almost alluding to the course of events that may unfold.

Taking to Twitter, Dr Swamy responded to a user and pointed out that the Maharashtra government was readying a spin script similar to the one circulated for the death of Sushant Singh Rajput and hinted that it was being done so to hide the role of Dubai-based gang allegedly trying to hide the truth.

READ | 'Arnab Goswami Fasega': Top Maharashtra Minister Reveals Vicious Plot In Republic's Sting

'SSR-type spin script': Dr. Swamy

You can see from the Republic TV expose^ of the attempt to make out "Arnab will commit suicide ”, a Sushant Singh Rajput type spin script is being readied to camouflage the supari for the Dubai Dada gang. — Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) October 21, 2020

READ | 'Arnab Will Smash You With Facts': Netizens Back Republic's Editor-in-Chief Against Plot

'Arnab will get trapped': Nawab Malik says in sting

"He is stuck in the TRP thing now. Let me tell you clear cut. He will get trapped. I am telling you clear cut," says Nawab Malik in the sting almost predicting the course of the investigation by the Mumbai Police and hinting that everything so far is pre-planned. "The thing is that man will get a lot of problems. I am scared that what if he goes into...a zone himself. This is madness. It becomes a phobia. It gets created after a point of time," he added.

Malik adds "He (Arnab Goswami) is driving himself mad. I am scared what if he commits suicide. What is happening is, the path he has taken, he sits inside (the studio) and is self-imposed. He thinks that the world works like this only and suddenly when he gets to know that there is nothing and everything is fake, then a person can do anything, right? He thinks that the whole system should work the way his mind wants and that he can do everything and anything but when it does not happen, the person goes into a different zone, right?"

READ | 'Lies Will Commit Suicide, Not Me': Arnab Goswami Fires Back As Maha Minister Reveals Plot

'Target Republic plot exposed'

On Monday, in another explosive sting operation, Congress spokesperson Raghvendra Shukla stated that a team has been constituted at the behest of the top-most powers in the Maharashtra government with the sole agenda of targeting Republic. 'Nobody can stop the shutting down of Republic,' the stung MVA insider says on-camera, putting forth that the ongoing attack against the channel is just the start.

READ | 'It's Vendetta, It's Wrong': Central Minister Slams Plot Against Republic & Arnab Goswami