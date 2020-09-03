Sushant Autopsy Re-eval The Toughest; Evidence Systematically Destroyed: Subramanian Swamy

Senior BJP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Dr Subramanian Swamy on Thursday claimed that there was "systematic" destruction in the evidence in the case of Sushant Singh Rajput. Dr Swamy's statement a day after he questioned the Mumbai Police's claim over Sushant's post mortem.

'Toughest is the reevaluation of Cooper Hospital autopsy report'

Taking to Twitter, he said that since Sushant Singh Rajput was cremated a day after he died, the "toughest part is the reevaluation" of the Cooper Hospital autopsy report. "So circumstantial evidence obtained by CBI and confessions got to have to fill the gap," Dr Swamy said.

A team of forensic experts from the AIIMS panel constituted to help the CBI probe into the death probe of Sushant Singh Rajput flew to Mumbai to counter-question the Mumbai doctors who had conducted the late actor's post mortem. Swamy had stated that the AIIMS report can only show what was done or not done by Cooper Hospital doctors.

There was systematic destruction in the evidence. This requires painstaking reconstruction. Since SSR was cremated next day, toughest is the re evaluation of the Cooper Hospital autopsy report. So circumstantial evidence obtained by CBI and confessions got have to fill the gap. — Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) September 3, 2020

Some Police officials are briefing the media that the AIIMS post mortem will decide whether it is murder or suicide. How can they when they did not have the SSR body as in the case of Sunanda? At most AIIMS report can show what was done or not done by Dr.Cooper Hospital doctors. — Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) September 2, 2020

Forensic sources rubbish reports

Meanwhile, forensic sources involved in the Sushant Singh Rajput death probe have refuted claims from certain quarters that the murder angle in the actor's death has been ruled out and that only the suicide angle was now being probed. The sources confirmed to Republic TV that the murder angle had not been dismissed and that reports suggesting this may be 'planted'.

AIIMS probing all angles

Last week, AIIMS forensic HoD Dr Sudhir Gupta, who is leading the forensic team constituted said that the possibility of murder needed to be examined. "We will look into the possibility of murder. However, all probable angles will be thoroughly examined," he said. The team will evaluate the injury pattern on Rajput's body and correlate it with circumstantial evidence.

Speaking to Republic TV, Dr Sudhir Gupta had also expressed his shock in the manner in which the crime scene was "contaminated." He observed that the crime scene was not kept intact and was "contaminated" thereby making it possibly "unsuitable for the examination of forensic evidence."

Last week, Maharashtra State Human Rights Commission (MSHRC) had sent a notice to Cooper Hospital and Mumbai Police for allowing actor Rhea Chakraborty to enter the hospital's mortuary and seek details of the regulation following which she was allowed, said MA Sayeed, MSHRC chief.

